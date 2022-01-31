Dilemmas that destroy and humanize us

Any person, at certain moments of his life, has made decisions when solving a problem sacrificing consciously something. Ordinarily, the loss includes material and emotional aspects. If these are mild, psychological stability, for this reason, will not be significantly affected. The tribulation arises when the choice involves the loss of something irreparable and emotionally destroys for life whoever makes it. In such a case, the person had to face a problem called DILEMMA, defined in the dictionary as: “A compromised situation where there are several possibilities of action and it is not known which of them to choose because they are equally harmful.”

Generally, such decisions are made under external (power) or internal (duty) pressure. However, although it may not seem like it, even so the individual always has the free will not to comply with the order or the duty; especially if you know that you will cause harm to others. Such conduct falls within the field of Ethics; conscience must be obeyed based on the social (Moral) and personal (Ethics) responsibility involved. This way of proceeding prevails in most of humanity. Conscience and common sense survive despite the onslaught directed from media paraphernalia to conveniently create false dilemmas.

An example of the above is the conflict induced by some news media about vaccination. They have turned it into a ethical dilemma for those who do not want to be vaccinated, arguing that in this way they do not harm others. It is a false argument, at least questionable. Well, using common sense, reasonable doubts arise such as: Why get vaccinated? if the injection does not immunize and has side effects? or why get vaccinated again if the first vaccine worked. This simple reasoning makes moral harassment against those who do NOT want to be vaccinated unjustifiable.

One of the most famous dilemmas was the subject of the movie “Sophia’s Choice” (1982), starring Meryl Streep. In the film (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGr509SbP0c&t=320s), the actress plays a Jewish woman, mother of two children. Being taken prisoner with these, by the Nazis; the officer in charge of selecting those who would go to the gas chamber, proposes, as a privilege to her beauty, to save one of the children. Otherwise, he tells her, both children will die. You can imagine, especially if you are a woman, the heartbreaking anguish that invades this mother. Any decision will destroy his soul for life.

Some parents, in the process of divorcing, multiply the inverse dilemma when they ask their children decide which parent to stay with. Unconsciously they generate the worst dilemma of their lives, emotionally destroying their existence. Perhaps this explains why young people no longer want to procreate or why suicides are on the rise.

In the case of adults, depending on the training and particular individual conditions, there are always other ways out. For example, a Buddhist, in order not to increase her karma, would leave the decision to the official in the case of Sophia. The same happens in the case of a soldier’s refusal to kill or torture a civilian; or the refusal to steal from a politician’s subordinate. Disobedience would be ethically justified, because according to Mahatma Gandhi: “When a law is unjust, the right thing it is disobeying.” Naturally, all such decisions entail some sacrifice.

Before the fall of the Berlin Wall (1985), the humanist tendency to BE better in order to serve better prevailed. When children were asked what they wanted to be when they grew up, they chose professions socially considered to be of service, such as firefighter, police officer, nurse, doctor or teacher. In basic education schools, love for others and respect for others was instilled. After the neoliberal educational reforms, the “trades” of drug trafficker, businessman, banker, hitman, mercenary, activities focused on ACCUMULATING MONEY regardless of the means were added to the previous answer. His reforms eliminated or took second place the educational content that encourages reflection and construction of the sense of the human, increasing the existential emptiness and loss of will to live.

Next, I transcribe three more dilemmas.

Epicurus dilemma

This Greek philosopher (341-270 BC), posed the following dilemma about EVIL. Being God omnipotent and omnibenevolent, EVIL should not exist. Because if you want to avoid it and you can’t, you are NOT Omnipotent; or if you can help it and you don’t, you are NOT omnibenevolent. Of course the dilemma is for God.

operator’s dilemma

A worker in charge of operating a drawbridge, where passenger trains pass, hears the whistle of one warning him that he must lower it, as he always did. When he puts the mechanism into action and the bridge begins to descend, from the control booth he sees his son stuck in the base where the structure will sit. With no time left to rescue him, her anguish turns to dread. He knows that stopping the descent of the bridge would save the life of his little one but would cause the death of dozens of passengers. It is a terrible dilemma of urgent solution where there is no calculation time (lesser evil) at all.

medical dilemma

A doctor attends to six seriously ill patients. One of them is dying, the other five require a transplant to survive. Once the dying man was dead, with his organs, the doctor could save the rest. Suddenly a medicine arrives that can cure the dying. The disciple of Hippocrates must then decide: save five by letting one die, or save this one by allowing the others to die. The dilemma arises with any decision, in both sacrifice the hippocratic oath.

Unfortunately, the dilemmas grow in proportion equivalent to the massification of existential nihilism. From science and technology practiced WITHOUT ETHICS, the human is emptied; the first, for lacking a purpose in life and the second for only being a means to achieve a purpose. The BEING is not only the result of biological mutations, nor is its destiny irremediably determined. Each person is the evolutionary result of physical-material, social and spiritual aspects that endow him with free will. Focusing existence only on achieving an egoic purpose, goal or objective is a sure pass to FRUSTRATION.

It is the processes, the search for an ideal or a cause, that give meaning to LIFE. In this regard Viktor Frankl in In the beginning was the sense says: “This is the sociological background of the existential void: today’s society aspires to satisfy its needs and even to create them. But there is an essential human need frustrated and ignored by society: the need for meaning.

It would seem irrational to deny the influence that the environment exerts on human destiny, but the only one in charge of giving meaning to life and transcending (serving) is man himself acting with ethical responsibility. Without a doubt, it sometimes fails, because everyone has their own set of suffering and frustration with which to deal, but that is precisely what allows us to value the good things in life and what gives us the DIGNITY of humans.