Diego Lainez sends a strong message to Gerardo Martino and surprises all of Mexico

The presence of Diego Lainez in the squad list of the Mexican National Team surprised more than one Aztec fan due to his extensive inactivity at Real Betis, which led him to send a forceful message to his coach in the tricolor team, Gerardo Martino.

The Argentine strategist decided to bet his chips on the talent of the 21-year-old player so that he becomes one of the revulsive pieces from the substitutes’ bench to prepare his way before an eventual call-up to the National Team in the World Cup.

Given this, Lainez ended up supporting Gerardo Martino in an interview to make clear the position of the players on the summoned list and thus put aside the rumors that link them to a bad relationship.

“I work for that, because the teacher is the one who sees us every day and is the one who has to choose the best option for the team. I respect the decisions a lot, he is a great teacher, we all trust him and what follows we abide by to give our best, I think that so far everything has gone very well, “Lainez revealed in conversation with Azteca Deportes.

“I had the opportunity to play several minutes. I think I felt confident. I feel confident towards myself and when that happens, it helps a lot and I have better options to do things well”, she assured about his appearance against Jamaica.

Finally, he spoke about the possibility of being part of the World Cup list: “Playing always gives a footballer confidence, and even more so if he does things well. I have no choice but to work as a team to have more minutes and in my position, because it is a very important year and I am clear about it”.