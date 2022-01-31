Did you study medicine or nursing? Sedena offers places of 35 thousand pesos per month

If you are looking for a job and studied medicine, Nursing or some health related degreethe Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) He launched vacancies casual type with gross wages ranging from 18 thousand to 35 thousand pesos per month.











Sedena offers vacancies of up to 35 thousand pesos per month. Photo: @SEDENAmx





The vacancies from Sedena are aimed at doctors, surgeons, graduates in orthopedics, rehabilitation and retired civilian or military nurses to cover working days of 42 hours a week with morning, evening or night shifts.

The vacancies to work on a temporary basis are located in the following Children’s Rehabilitation Centers of the Sedenawhere you will have to appear from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday:

Mazatlan Sinaloa : Military Camp No. 9-H “Gral. Bgda. Rafael Buelna Tenorio

: Military Camp No. 9-H “Gral. Bgda. Rafael Buelna Tenorio Zapopan, Jalisco : Military Camp No. 15-a “Gral. Bgda. Ramón Corona”, La Mojonera

: Military Camp No. 15-a “Gral. Bgda. Ramón Corona”, La Mojonera Monterey, Nuevo Leon: Military Camp No. 7-A “Gral. Div. José Jerónimo de los Dolores Treviño

The requirements you need to obtain a eventual vacancy on the Sedena are:

Be Mexican (nationalized or naturalized)

If you are a foreigner, have permanent residence and authorization to work in the country

Under 60

Have good physical and mental health. (People with disabilities may be hired, if their situation does not put their health at risk)

Good presentation

Accredit the professional studies inherent to the profession

Have no criminal record

Not be dependent on any narcotic and/or narcotic drug

Retired military personnel or with unlimited leave attach a certified copy of the official letter that authorizes such situation

The general documents that you must present for any of the eventual vacancies are the following:

Two child size photographs in color

in color Resume with photo and autograph signature (original and copy)

with photo and autograph signature (original and copy) A letter of recommendation labor and one personal (original and copy) with a copy of the current INE of the person who recommends it

labor and one personal (original and copy) with a copy of the current INE of the person who recommends it Birth certificate current format (original and 2 copies)

current format (original and 2 copies) Valid INE credential (original and 2 copies)

(original and 2 copies) Proof of address no older than three months (original and 2 copies)

no older than three months (original and 2 copies) Verification of Mexican Postal Service (zip code verification screen print, 2 copies)

(zip code verification screen print, 2 copies) Constance of tax situation (original and 2 copies)

(original and 2 copies) curp (2 copies)

(2 copies) No criminal record of Mexico City or State of Mexico (2 color prints)

of Mexico City or State of Mexico (2 color prints) Job title (original and 2 copies)

(original and 2 copies) professional license (original and 2 copies)

(original and 2 copies) verification of the professional license

If you are a foreigner, a certified copy of the title and legalized professional license by the SEP

by the SEP Intern Staff Present Intern Letter or Certificate of studies

The complementary documentation for doctors Y specialist dental surgeons interested in the vacancies of the Sedena are:

Certified copy of the Title of the Specialty

Certified copy of the Certificate of the Specialty

Certified copy of the current Certification, issued by the Mexican Council of the Specialty

