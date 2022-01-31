Dicaprio shows off UMSNH work on the Monarch Butterfly

Morelia, Michoacán.- Recently the actor Leonardo DiCaprio shared an article from the Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolás de Hidalgo (UMSNH) where a technique called Protected Assisted Migration is exposed for the conservation of the Monarch Butterfly forests in Michoacán.

The protagonist of Titanic, who has also expressed his concern about the vaquita marina in the Gulf of Mexico, shared a publication from Mongabay, a non-profit environmental science and conservation news platform based in the United States, which collects the work of members of the Research Institute on Natural Resources (Inirena) of the UMSNH to preserve the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve.

In said article, the methods of reforestation of 10 hectares that were cut down by organized crime in Michoacán are exposed, just 300 meters from the core area of ​​the Monarch Butterfly, according to the member of Inirena, Cuauhtémoc Sáenz Romero.

At a press conference, the investigator explained that the felling occurred in 2015 due to oversights by the state administration in turn, of which the then federal commissioner, Alfredo Castillo, was a part.

“This experience of illegal logging was shameful, it occurred during a year in 2015 in the state-owned reserve, the rest are from communities, as the logging is in a state space; in 2016 the director of the reserve contacted us and told us what do we do because the felling was less than 300 meters from Sierra Chincua“, he indicated.

In this regard, he pointed out, it was determined to carry out actions with the technique Protected Assisted Migrationday in which the seed was collected and the appropriate species for the place were placed, leaving parts without intervening and others where actions were carried out with financing from non-governmental entities.

“We reached a consensus, a very consensual restoration plan was made, where some parts that had more suitable conditions were left to regenerate on their own and another portion of the 10 hectares that were in more danger, we said we have to intervene with reforestation and soil conservation works,” he added.

Sáenz Romero assured that currently 80 percent of the trees planted in 2016 survived and reached a height of up to three meters in the case of the pines and in the case of the oyameles, which are slower growing, they exceed two meters on average. .

“If we had let this recover on its own, under the right conditions, it didn’t happen in five years, they didn’t find that oyamel came out in the reviews, after five years it came out that it was done well with those banana trees,” he asserted.

With information from Mimorelia