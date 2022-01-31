DiCaprio and Lawrence’s take on the ending

spoilers for don’t look up.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, the protagonists of don’t look up, have reflected on the somber ending of the new Netflix film.

In this apocalypse movie, they both play a pair of scientists desperately trying to warn the world that a humanity-destroying comet is headed for Earth, though they have a hard time convincing the rulers.

Ultimately, missions to destroy the comet fail, and it hits Earth with only a few wealthy individuals escaping in a spaceship headed for the nearest Earth-like planet.

In statements to Los Angeles Times, DiCaprio admitted, “The ending of this movie gets really dark, and if it hadn’t had that change in tone, I don’t think we would have been as excited about doing it. You can never know what a movie is going to do culturally, but the ending of this movie is really a slap in the face.

Lawrence also reflected on the allegory of climate change in don’t look up, saying, “I’m sure I can say this on behalf of just about everyone: It’s extremely frustrating to be a citizen who believes in climate change and is scared, but I’m not a part of it – you know, I can’t buy a senator “So we’re kind of helpless. And finally, this [proyecto] And it was just fun and urgent.”

At the end of the film we see their characters, Dr. Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky, poignantly spending their last moments together with friends and loved ones over dinner, something that drew DiCaprio to the project.

“That’s what I loved about the ending, because I felt like ultimately that’s how I would respond. We’re a communal species, and I’d want to be around the people I love and ignore the impending Armageddon. That dinner scene is what really convinced me”, ended by saying the actress.

