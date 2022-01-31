‘Destiny’ developer moves to PlayStation and acquisition war rages on

The purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft generated a real earthquake in the video game industry. Now it is the turn of the PlayStation manufacturer that has moved to take over the developer of Destiny. Thus, Bungie will join Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE).

As revealed by GamesIndustry, the purchase has been closed in $3.6 billion. Bungie will serve as the “independent subsidiary” of SIE, which will be led by a board of directors comprised of current CEO and President Pete Parsons and the rest of the studio’s current management team.

Bungie will remain independent

Bungie will work alongside the developers at PlayStation Studios, however, will remain a cross-platform, independent studio and publishersays Jim Ryan, president and CEO of SIE in a company blog post. He also assures that the experience of the studio will help Sony to expand to hundreds of millions of players.

In this sense, the study has made it clear that its future games will not become exclusive to PlayStation. “We want the worlds we’re creating to spread everywhere people play. We’ll continue to be self-published, creatively independent, and continue to drive a unified Bungie community.”

For their part, the players of ‘Destiny’ will not experience any impact. ‘The Witch Queen’ expansion will arrive on Xbox and PlayStation platforms on February 22 as scheduled. “Our commitment to ‘Destiny 2’ as a cross-platform game with full Cross Play remains unchanged,” says the studio.

Bungie has limitless potential to unite friends around the world. We have found a partner in PlayStation that shares our dream and is committed to accelerating our creative vision of building generation-spanning entertainment. Our journey begins today.https://t.co/PLuVn48zdy pic.twitter.com/kAhRbAg3vD — Bungie (@Bungie) January 31, 2022

“We believe that games have limitless potential, and that to make anything worthwhile in entertainment, we must bet big on our vision, our studio, and our amazing team of trusted creators who build unforgettable worlds that really matter.” to the people”. BUNGIE.

Article in development.