Dave Bautista thus closes his stage at Marvel Studios

Actor Dave Bautista who plays Drax in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe has reacted that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his last film in the saga.

In 2014, the director James Gunn premiered the movie Guardians of the Galaxy which added to Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe some characters little known from the comics but who became the most charismatic of the franchise. Above all, thanks to the great performance of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill Zoë Saldana like Gamora, dave baptist like Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot (voice), Bradley Cooper as Rocket (voice), lee pace like Ronan, Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta and Karen Gillan like Nebula.

Occasionally dave baptist He has commented that he has not ended entirely satisfied with the character of Drax, since even though he admires James Gunn, this hero was introduced as a “Tough man” to later have the best jokes of the sequel. In addition, he would have wanted to have a confrontation with Thanos, something that did not happen in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Another of his big complaints was that the shootings were very demanding for the former wrestler of the WWE, since she had to spend many hours in the make-up room.

Now, a recent interview is very happy that his time at UCM is closing.

So comment dave baptist that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will be his last film as Drax in Marvel Studios:

“It’s our third film, we’re going to finish it. And it’s been a great ride with some bumps. So, I’m looking forward to this. The cast and obviously the director, James Gunn, are like family to me. This is where my journey began. It has come full circle and I am eager to finish it. And it’s bittersweet. I mean, I’ve been doing Guardians of the Galaxy since 2013. And you know, when this comes out, it’s going to be in 2023, so it’s a 10-year journey. You know, all things must end. And, you know, I’m looking forward to getting this over with my friends and family.”

as it says dave baptist the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5, 2023. While the rest of the installments of Marvel Studios in which he has participated can be seen at the Disney Plus streaming platform.