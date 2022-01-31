date full of pizza and hugs

The last few weeks have been very hectic for kim kardashian. The year began with a trip as a couple with Pete Davidson to the Bahamas, and once there they were in paradise, the news broke that his ex-partner, Kanye West, had starred in an affectionate report (with a kiss included) with his new girl, Julia Fox, whom he had met just a few days before. A ‘show’ that was seasoned with a commented ‘unfollow’ by Kardashian to Miley Cyrus, who at Christmas starred in a television special with Davidson —where was there too much chemistry?—. We know: this is all a bit of a mess. Although the truth is that, amid so much turbulence, it seems that the bond that Kardashian and Davidson have established is beginning to consolidate.

The latest proof of their love, which tries to aspire to something sincere and much more humble than what they previously experienced with West, is that last Tuesday night both moved in person to eat pizza at a fast food chain located in Hollywood. Where, obviously, the paparazzi ‘fried’ them into photos. It may surprise you, but the turtledove menu was 15.50 euros. Is it possible that you dined more expensively than Kim a couple of days ago? It’s possible. These are the photos of both of them while they waited for their food and the successive ones at a wooden table while enjoying the pizzas like any neighbor’s son. The place is Jon & Vinny’s Fairfax, in case you’re interested in checking it out on your next visit to California.

Embraced and without hiding

It is striking that during the entire appointment they did not take their hands off each other at any time. In fact, it seems that the presence of the paparazzi caused them more laughter than annoyance. When leaving the premises, they walked hand in hand to their own car, where they drove without private security. The laughs and the comments with the occasional confidence did not stop, showing that the chemistry between the two is more than undeniable.

Their relationship, which began with an anecdotal date after participating together in an episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’, has already exceeded the expectations of all those who did not bet too much on both of them. The tandem has traveled together, gone to the theater and even gone to a mall to do some routine shopping. According to a source close to Kris Jenner’s daughter, “Pete is bringing out the best in Kim after her breakup with Kanye,” adding, “He doesn’t care about appearances and he’s not trying to be cool. With Pete, Kim doesn’t feel any pressure to be anything other than herself.” Well hey, we love them together, huh.

