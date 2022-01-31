Danik Michell surprised his fans with a black bodysuit

Mexico.- What better outfit for a relaxed weekend than the one he wore Daniel Michell, based on a very urban style but at the same time with details that drove her followers crazy, especially for the flirty black bodysuit that the host decided to use to promote an energy drink. Danik Michell’s post has been well received by fans who had to go to work this Sunday to use it as motivation to give that effort.

through the account of Instagram, Danik Michell shared a single photo that was enough to capture the attention of all those interested more in the model than in the product he was commissioned to promote. Danik Michell’s outfit consisted of a black bodysuit that was exposed as the pants he wore in his outfit gave way completely on his hips, leaving him a little looser, but it was still a charming combination.

With just a few hours, thousands of reactions have reached Danik Michell’s account, who has also been filled with comments that give more than good approval to the outfit of the former participant of Acapulco Shore. What was also clear is that the influencer It is very faithful to its style, in which what is attractive on many occasions is also striking on the networks, although its sports content is also high-end.

Danik Michell drives social networks crazy with this photo | Photo: Instagram Danik Michell

In the last hours Danik Michell shared some details of his new content, in his Instagram stories he already shared some previews of what is coming for his networks. The images that were seen place her in a place among the grass and with some somewhat flashy outfits, but it will be a surprise for a few more days when he is completely ready.

So far this year Danik Michell has received hundreds of compliments, its content has been to the liking of those who have been following her for years as well as those who came to her account by surprise, even so for each of them they manage to be satisfied with each of the things that the influencer shares.