Dani la Chepi spoke about the addictions she suffered “couldn’t do anything if she didn’t drink”

Recently, the comedian, influencer and host of El Gran Premio de la Oca, por eltrece, Dani la Chepi, was interviewed by the journalist María Laura Santillán, and there she spoke about the most difficult moments she has had to live through. She spoke of her addiction to alcoholism, and that she was on the verge of death on several occasions.

In her interview for Infobae, with María Laura Santillán, Daniela Viaggiamari, better known as Dani la Chepi, confessed about her desire to get ahead: “When my dad had the ACV, I literally wanted to die. I couldn’t find a reason to continue. I said ‘ready, the world is over'”.

In this sense, the driver continued to explain: “If Alberto doesn’t talk anymore, I’m already lost. I got pregnant three days before my dad had the stroke and I told him the news. And my daughter saved me. And I said” I have to keep going”. I say that she is my driving force and they correct me “no, you are your driving force”. Yes, it is true, but the children… Isa looks at me and that’s it, let’s go. For the girl and for me.

Then, María Laura Santillán asked him about his addiction to alcohol, and why he decided to reveal it, to which the driver of eltrece highlighted: “Little by little I encouraged myself to talk about the excesses”, Then, he mentioned that one day he went to the cycle of Andy Kusnetzoff from Telefe, PH: We Can Talk, and he exposed the topic.

Then, he explained: “I was even medicated for my excesses with alcohol for years. I always lived at night because I worked in events since I was little. Events, events, events. I started with an excuse, an event in my life and I started drinking. And then I couldn’t do anything if I didn’t drink. It was all drinking.”

In this sense, Dani la Chepi revealed: “I couldn’t have sex without drinking. But not a glass of wine, drink a bottle of wine. Until I was fart I couldn’t have sex. And at one point I saw myself in danger. I was watching V for Vengeance, the Natalie Portman movie. She peels, and I flashed that she had Natalie Portman’s face from the fart she had, clearly.”

Contextualizing, the host of eltrece indicated: “I came from doing a season with Iliana Calabró in Mar del Plata, with all the curtains, extensions, I was very vedette and I ripped everything off, I started to take out, to take out, to take out with the scissors, I broke off and went to get a tattoo. Anybody. And one day looking at myself in the mirror I said “it’s four in the afternoon and you’re drunk in your slippers at home with the dog asking you to go out and pee”. I couldn’t even stay in the party wall “.

At that moment, he decided: “And I said enough. And I called a psychologist, Cecilia, who saved my life. I went to a psychiatrist, she medicated me and I took medication for many years.” Dani la Chepi also revealed that she lasted four or five years in this process. “They gave me everything. My mood was constantly unstable. Until one day I met Isa’s father. I kept drinking a little, not so much, and I got pregnant and from that day nothing else existed. It didn’t exist anymore.”