Dani La Chepi spoke about her addiction to alcohol and her long recovery: “I couldn’t do anything if I didn’t drink”

Since many years, Daniela Viaggiamari he struggled to make a place for himself in show business. He had experiences in the theater and on television, but fame arose through social networks. With various sketches that he uploaded to Instagram with his daughter Isa, became Dani La Chepi and so other opportunities arose.

Without a doubt, her participation in MasterChef Celebrity made her reach a much larger audience, where she became one of the most beloved participants. Now came the jump to driving with Joaquín el Pollo Álvarez in El gran Juego de la Oca, the El Trece program.

However, fame and popularity made her recount some of the darkest stages of her life. One day at the table Mirtha Legrand, Chepi said that she had lived a hard battle to overcome alcoholism. At that time and with her style, La Chepi recounted: “I found myself at home one day at two in the afternoon, in slippers, emptying a bottle of wine. On many occasions I was on the verge of death.

On the other hand, in Podemos Hablar, on Telefe, he had told: “It was the therapy that made me say: ‘That’s it, it’s too much’. I didn’t like what I saw in the mirror, and what happened after drinking and drinking, or what they told you the next day. Therapy, psychologist, psychiatrist, medication, which for me is the best invention after the bicycle and I said: ‘Ok, yes, I can’”.

Now, in an interview with María Laura Santillán, Dani recounted: “Little by little I encouraged myself to talk about the excesses. And one day on the Andy (Kusnetzoff) show I spoke. I was even medicated for my excesses with alcohol for years. I always lived at night because I worked in events since I was little. Events, events, events. I started with an excuse, an event in my life and started drinking. And then I couldn’t do anything if I didn’t drink.”

And, in that sense, he explained: “Everything was drinking. I couldn’t have sex without drinking. But not a glass of wine, have a bottle of wine. Until I was in a fart I couldn’t have sex. And at one point I was in danger.

During the note, La Chepi told what was one of the hardest moments she experienced: “I was watching V for revenge, the Natalie Portman movie. She peels off, and I flashed that she had the face of Natalie Portman from the fart she had, clearly. I came from doing a season with Iliana Calabró in Mar del Plata, with all the curtains, extensions, I was very vedette and I ripped everything off, I started to take it out, to take it out, to take it out with scissors, I peeled off and went to get a tattoo. Anyone”.

And he completed: “And one day looking at myself in the mirror I said: ‘It’s four in the afternoon and you’re drunk in slippers at home with the dog asking you to go out to pee’. I couldn’t even stay on the median. And I said enough. And I called a psychologist, Cecilia, who saved my life. I went to a psychiatrist, she medicated me and I took medication for many years.

When asked about how long the treatment lasted to overcome alcohol addiction, the instagramer recalled: “He was in treatment for four, five years, they gave me everything. My mood was constantly unsettled.”

He immediately assured what was the moment when he decided that he was not going to drink more: “One day I met Isa’s father. I kept drinking a little, not so much, and I got pregnant and from that day nothing else existed. It didn’t exist anymore.”

On the other hand, she recalled the moment when she tried a drink again after overcoming her addiction: “When I met my boyfriend Javi, he brought me a wine and I was very afraid to open that wine. And when I was able to have a little I enjoyed it but because I was with him. But it’s not like before that I liked wine. I don’t like it, I can’t even have a drink. When I went to the Martín Fierro I ordered a campari, I drank it and my stomach started to hurt. I found how to channel what was happening to me, and what continues to happen to me.”

And he reflected: “It is better to talk about it in therapy than to hide it behind alcohol, or drugs or whatever. It seems to me that it was a coward who drank, right? That’s why I bring my dad back all the time. One day he told me ‘I know it’s wrong to drink but I can’t help it because it’s my time’. The same thing happened to me and I said: ‘I don’t want to go on my way to my dad’. I want to go against it. For something happened to him what happened to him. I’m not saying I changed because for me people don’t change. But I did change a lot of things.”