Cruz Azul wants to close an eighth reinforcement for Clausura 2022: The key hours

The coaching staff and directors of Cruz Azul want one last signing in the offensive zone of the field before the closing of the transfer market. The Cooperative refuses.

At the time of closing this note (4:00 p.m.), there will still be 25 hours left for the Closing 2022 tournament pass market to close of Liga MX. As explained in the tournament regulations, clubs have until February 1 at 5:00 p.m. to register players or announce departures from the institution.

In the case of Cruz Azul, so far they have registered six players (Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Erik Lira, Carlos Rodríguez and Luis Abram) and they have one in the pipeline: Iván Morales. The player will be pre-registered pending the signing of the contract and medical examinations, which are scheduled for Wednesday, February 2.

The problem is that, in the current transfer market, the Celestes let 13 players go., so the need to strengthen is real and urgent. The technical body and the board of the institution, headed by Álvaro Dávila, They intend to sign an eighth footballer before the book closes: a right winger.

The problem? The high command of the cooperative, that is, Víctor Manuel Velázquez, must authorize their arrival. And today they are not willing. This was revealed by Armando Melgar de Récord. “Blue Cross He wants to close the market with one more player and he is not a midfielder, he is a left winger. buuuut the directive does not have a green light from above to do soso these are crucial hours for them to decide in La Noria if they launch or not”he detailed.

Everything indicates that the parties will be in urgent negotiations in the next few hours to see if they get permission to bring in one last player. The good news? After the disassociation of Lucas Passerini, Cruz Azul has a foreign player quota in case they wish to look for one in the foreign market. What comes next is key.