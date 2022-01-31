Cruz Azul is concerned about Christian Tabó’s injury

The Uruguayan striker remains inactive with the sky blue squad due to the injury he suffers in his left thigh

MEXICO — The injury of Christian Tabo is causing some headaches for the coaching staff of Blue Cross, but he is especially raising concern about his physical condition and the date on which he can debut with the team.

The Uruguayan striker, who was announced as La Maquina’s first reinforcement on December 16, is still not training alongside his teammates due to an injury to the back of his left thigh.

Tabó continues to work separately with Cruz Azul. imago7

It is not clear if Tabó signed with Blue Cross for three years already being injured or if he was hurt or suffered during the preseason in Cancun, but the truth is that as of December 20, the 28-year-old Uruguayan attacker has not been able to work 100 percent and has not played a single minute in the friendly or official matches of La Maquina.

sources told ESPN that Christian Tabo could play a few minutes next February 7 on Matchday 4 of the Clausura 2022 against Lion, in the resumption of Liga MX after the FIFA Date, although for that to happen, the Uruguayan would have to start training the team’s partner from half a week, at the latest.

However, other informants think that the injury is more serious than everyone assumed from the beginning and that in reality there is no specific date for the return of Tabó.

The truth is Blue Cross He has not officially communicated anything nor has his medical department provided a public report, which has caused the fans to begin to speculate and despair for not having seen a single minute of the new “11” jersey of La Maquina.

The cement team trained this Sunday at La Noria after losing 3-1 to America in a friendly that was held in Coapa, in a light practice for all the elements that had activity and more intense for those that did not play.