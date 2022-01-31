Cruella: We saw the movie with Emma Stone and this is our review | DisneyPlus | Premieres | The 101 Dalmatians | SKIP-INTRO

According to the criteria of Know more

Disney it has magic to put together a symmetry of images that take from the complex to the simple and that, otherwise, would not delight the younger audience. We see it in “cruel”, the spin-off of “101 Dalmatians” (1996) that will be released this May 28, where female figures wear dresses several meters long on a garbage truck and the filmmakers they make sequence shots that look like post-production effects but aren’t.

The writer Doddy Smith could not believe it when Walt Disney called her, in the 1960s, to propose working on an animation for her book, and it is curious to think what her reaction would be, a century later, when she saw her story adapted into a film. of female empowerment, full of rock, punk fashion in the fashionista style of Freddy Mercury and with his Machiavellian character played by an actress like Emma Stone.

THE GENIUS OF THE COSTUME

If the “Cruella” movie will be remembered for anything, it will be for the genius of the workforce. Not only because of the fabulous costumes by British designer Jenny Beavan, but also because of the work of her leading actresses (Emma Stone and Emma Thompson) in dressing them. The youngest of them had to deal with clothes. It was not easy to repeat the same action so many times wearing a dress with a heavy 12 meter train.

It seemed like a light comment when Beavan said, in a press conference where El Comercio was present, that his inspirations were the designer Vivienne Westwood and the German singer Nina Hagen. That is to say, all costume designers have work references and it was clear that they would choose a bit of that style to reflect rebelliousness, but they went further and appropriated the reference. The character of Cruella is the spitting image of the hypothetical son of these two influential anarchic personalities, such as Hagen and Westwood.

The 1985 and 2016 Oscar winner for Best Costume Design, Jenny Beavan, worked hand in hand with Australian director Craig Gillespie, who has another rebellious female character film in his film repertoire, “I Tonya.” (Photo: Capture/Disney)

The punk-style clothing, in black and red at the breakpoints, make match with the British music of the 70s, temporary stage in “Cruella”, which was the cry of fashion with “Sympathy for the Devil” (The Rolling Stones), or other musical decades that accommodate luxuriously to the plot, like “Time of the Season” (The Zombies) and “Should I Stay or Should I Go” (The Clash).

Clothes and music combine in a catwalk of evil that, in fact, is fashionable for mortals who live in a world of gray politics, rebellion and corruption. The vandalism and malice of Cruella’s best-transformed representation at the wardrobe and make-up level throws morality and simplicity into the trash, if we compare it with the children’s drawing that we only saw intoxicated with animal skins, vanity and narcissism.

In addition to Nina Hagen and Vivienne Westwood, designer Jenny Beavan also referenced the wardrobe of former British firm Bodymap and designer Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Disney)

THE BALANCE OF EVIL

“Cruella”, the movie where the word “genius” is in tune with eccentric and psychopath, is the origin story of the second or third most emblematic villain in the Disney universe, after the witch from Snow White. Someone known for her fondness for Dalmatian dogs, outrageous fashion, and odd friendship with two street thieves, Horacio (Paul Hauser) and Gaspar (Joel Fry), who this time was humanized as an orphan.

Although the pain seems a bit inoperative in the initial minutes of the film, as we are talking about a Disney story, throughout the story the script overcomes it, giving rise to the naive sadness of Estella (later Cruella), the girl from black and white hair who lost her mother and loves fashion design. But this dramatic fact does not elevate the tragedy, but the humor, while highlighting the survival of the character.

To this is added the corporality of Emma Stone, in tone with her characteristic way of gesturing that makes her an unmistakable actress in each role. Certainly not so chameleonic, because their performances have a comparable cadence. We are talking about that look of a rebellious girl that is sweet at heart, very similar to her leading role in “Easy A” (2010), and that laughable “it wasn’t me” smile for those who watch her in the comedy.

The first appearance of Disney’s Cruella de Vil was in 1961 with “101 Dalmatians”, where the fashion and fur-loving heiress wants to make a coat out of 99 Dalmatian puppies. (Photo: Disney)

“Being normal has to be the cruelest insult, and that has never been said to me,” the couturier tells Cruella with dark makeup and a black ray in the eye probably inspired by David Bowie. This type of secondary characters, part of the counterculture and on the edge of the law, accompany Stone on stage. They push Cruella’s vileness: People can’t tell her no, her shocking talent drives her to triumph, and her drive for revenge makes her look smarter than she appears.

Thus, Emma Stone works well to embody someone like Cruella De Vil, whom director Craig Gillespie has humanized to tell her genesis: the survival of a chaotic girl raised to be good. Like most Disney movies, the creators don’t validate macabre behavior, they justify it, adding sensible character assets, so the baddie doesn’t win unless she thinks it over.

Why do you have to be bad or bad to be successful? Cruella could have had a hard life, which does not make her an exemplary being, just part of the common human balance between good and evil. This is where the cruelty at some point in the film is so magnificent that it makes you laugh out loud in its darkest moments. Therefore, his fetish with Dalmatians, which is explored only as an element taken from the cartoon, as well as his friendship with an African-American journalist based on Anita Darling, and the family by choice that taught him the job of street vandal makes you want to see the second part of “Cruella” as soon as possible.

FILE

Synopsis: Estella is a girl who loves to wear black and always be in trouble. At a crossroads of life, she discovers her true origins, while trying to become a fashion designer and change her personality like never before.

Duration: 2h 14m.

Gender: Crime, comedy.

Cast: Emma Thompson, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Classification: +13

Year: 2021

Similar series: 101 dalmatians, The night of the cold noses, Maleficent

Author Rating: ★★★★

