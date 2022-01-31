Cruella: Differences between the character of Emma Stone and that of Glenn Close

From Disney’s first announcement of a new adaptation to the story of Cruella de Vil, we only had one thing to think about: What will it be like and who will be in charge of bringing this character to life? And it is that the film adaptations of the children’s novel 101 Dalmatians They have been in charge of strengthening the legend of one of the most important child villains of all time.

Beginning with the incredible animation adaptation, to the success of Glenn Close What Cruella de Vil in the first live-action of 1996, this character that will now be played by the actress Emma Stone, in the new adaptation about the beginnings of this evil designer, has (contradictorily) won our hearts by being one of the most glamorous villains in the Disney universe. how will Emma Stone to challenge, match or pay tribute to the lofty bar he left Glenn Close?

Emma Stone is Cruella de Vil in the new spinoff from Disney. Laurie Sparham/Disney

Who is Cruella De Vil?

This enigmatic character saw his beginnings in the first installment of the novel by 101 Dalmatians written by the English Dodie Smith, which was published in 1956. The fur-loving villain, as brilliantly glamorous as she is ruthlessly cruel, found her inspiration in the frantic and unrestrained life of the Tatler magazine model, Tallulah Bankhead; and it was a resounding success to position himself as one of the best Disney villains when the first animation adaptation made by Walt Disney Studios was released in 1961.

In all the versions seen of this evil villain, from 1961 to the live action from 1996 and its sequel, 102 Dalmatians Launched in 2000, the fur mania stands out to the point of madness. The obsession with coats, his mythical black and white bicolor hairstyle, her fondness for Bentley automobiles, as well as her unique style, are some of the characteristics that were taken from the American model.