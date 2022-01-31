Cristiano Ronaldo hints that he will marry his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez ‘in a month’

Cristiano Ronaldo he can’t wait to see his pregnant girlfriend walk down the aisle. the dazzling spanish Georgina Rodriguez, 28, also confessed on a new TV show Netflix that revolves around her rags-to-riches life, that she wants to settle down with her boyfriend and is ready to say ‘Yes’ in case Ronaldo asks for her hand in marriage.

In 2019, the forward of the Man Utd he told Piers Morgan that he and Rodriguez they would be husband and wife “someday”, since that was also their mother’s dream. But in the documentary series Netflix I’m Georgina, the 36-year-old father of four went a step further and revealed that they could be only weeks away from the altar.

The Manchester United footballer confessed his deep love for the mother of his children and assured fans that a wedding is on the cards, sooner than they might have anticipated.

“I always tell Georgina that when we get that click, we like everything with our life and she knows what I’m talking about” Cristiano Ronaldo

In the Netflix docuseries ‘I Am Georgina’, The footballer went a step further and revealed that they could be just a few weeks from the altar after dating for more than five years and confirmed that they are preparing to expand their family with the arrival of their expected twins in April.

Ronaldo was already the father of Christian Jr. when he met Georgina. She later welcomed twins Eve Y Matthew through surrogate wombs and their daughter Alana with Georgina.

Christian, who spent thousands of dollars to give Georgina the best birthday present with a laser show on the facade of the famous Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai, said after his girlfriend joked with her friends about a wedding: “I always tell Georgina that when we get that click, I eat everything with our life and she knows what I’m talking about.”

“It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or in a month. I’m 1,000 percent sure it will happen.”he gushed.

The revelation of the footballer’s wedding came when Georgina said that they planned to live in Portugal after Christian retire and the striker admitted that he feels “Free as a bird” when you are in your homeland and “less observed” than in other places Europe.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is building a new mansion on a large piece of land in Quinta da Marinha in the so-called Portuguese Riviera, half an hour from Lisbon airport and ten minutes from the center of the coastal city of Cascais.

Georgina, who has made several trips to Portugal with her partner since they started dating in 2016 after he walked into the Madrid Gucci store where she worked, said: “Everyone is very considerate of us in Portugal, even though it is Cristiano’s homeland. You walk down the street and everyone keeps their distance. It is a comfortable place to spend the summer. In the future we will probably live in Portugal”.