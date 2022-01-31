Cristiano Ronaldo hints that he will marry his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez ‘in a month’

Cristiano Ronaldo he can’t wait to see his pregnant girlfriend walk down the aisle. the dazzling spanish Georgina Rodriguez, 28, also confessed on a new TV show Netflix that revolves around her rags-to-riches life, that she wants to settle down with her boyfriend and is ready to say ‘Yes’ in case Ronaldo asks for her hand in marriage.

In 2019, the forward of the Man Utd he told Piers Morgan that he and Rodriguez they would be husband and wife “someday”, since that was also their mother’s dream. But in the documentary series Netflix I’m Georgina, the 36-year-old father of four went a step further and revealed that they could be only weeks away from the altar.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker