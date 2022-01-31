Credit for landfill must be contracted for fiscal year 2022 – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

The financing for the New Sanitary Landfill Construction Project may be contracted for fiscal year 2022, according to the opinion approved and presented by Deputy Luis Aguilar, president of the Programming, Budget and Public Finance Commission.

The contracting is authorized in fiscal year 2022, of a long-term simple credit for up to 318 million pesos with a maximum term of 30 months, to be settled before September 8, 2024, destined for Productive Public Investment.

Among these, the construction of communication routes is listed: road solution in Fuentes Mares and Nueva España avenues, for an approximate amount of 168 million pesos; non-residential building: sports center, for an amount of 60 million pesos.

In addition, the division of Land and Construction of Urbanization Works: Public Lighting, for an amount of 30 million pesos; as well as for computer equipment: Shield Chihuahua III Stage program, for an amount of 60 million pesos.

Likewise, in the Third Agreement, the contracting is authorized in fiscal year 2022, of a simple long-term loan for up to 132 million pesos with a maximum term of 60 months, to be settled before September 8, 2027, with destination to Productive Public Investment. It is specifically for non-residential building: Construction of the New Sanitary Landfill.

Morena deputy Oscar Castrejón stressed that a project is not viable without a draft, “as it is in this case. We do not know if it will be concessioned or operated by the Municipality, the Municipality urgently needs to borrow before having a preliminary project”.

“We are not against the landfill, but against indebtedness and the lack of an ecological blueprint,” he declared.