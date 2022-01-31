Covid-19: Eric Clapton against vaccines

The recent statements of Eric Clapton against vaccines place the rock legend among the small group of entertainment personalities who have taken this position on immunization.

According to the claims of Clapton for the YouTube channel “The Real Music Observer”, the vaccinated are “under hypnosis” by the “bombardment with subliminal messages”. It is not the first time that the rocker has spoken in this regard, but his statements barely coincide with a small number of well-known personalities.

THE MAJORITY OF CELEBRITIES SUPPORTS VACCINATION

The majority of actors, actresses, directors or musicians support the vaccination process and have unequivocally defended the convenience of being immunized and respecting health control measures to avoid contracting the virus.

The last and most recent example of this long list is Neil Young. The musician announced this Monday that will be removed from Spotify if they keep broadcasting the podcast America’s Most Popular, The Joe Rogan Experience, from which conspiracy theories about covid-19 are spread and children and young people are advised not to get vaccinated.

Olivia Rodrigo, Naomi Watts, Jane Fonda, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Aniston, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Sean Penn, Michael Caine, Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Hopkins, Arnold Schzwarzeneger, Amber Heard, Dolly Parton, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Ricky Martin and Alejandro Sanz are some of the names that also join a long list of pro-vaccine artists.

In addition, since the vaccination process began in the West (December 2020), there are few artists who, like Eric Clapton, have openly declared themselves anti-vaccines, and most have chosen to question the efficacy or a possible obligation to receive the doses. .

Some as Robert De Niro were not against vaccines, but they did ask that they be “safe” and also demanded greater transparency from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC for its acronym in English). A position that he shared with actor Jim Carrey.

On the other hand, there are also those, like Jessica Biel, have made clear their position in favor of families “having the right to decide” about vaccinating their children.

With a perception similar to that of Clapton, the former wrestler and actress Gina Carano mocked the vaccination process in a post on her Instagram account in late 2020.

