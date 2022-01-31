Coverage Canada vs United States LIVE

Toronto Canada. The selection of Canada, leader of the octagonal Concacaf, qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with 19 points and still undefeated, and U.S, second with 18 points, will meet in the town of Hamilton (Canada) in a game that will be played under extremely low temperatures.

The Hamilton region is under an extreme cold alert and the thermometer is expected to hover around -10C when the two teams take to the pitch at Tim Hortons Field in front of a maximum of 12,000 spectators.

Canada has been forced to restrict the capacity of the field to 50% to comply with public health regulations to contain the pandemic in the country.

The selection of Canada The match is played a few days after the historic victory that the North American team achieved last Thursday against Honduras at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro de Sula by 0-2.

Despite the fact that the Canadian squad arrived in the Honduran city without some of its key players, such as Alphonso Davies and Stephen Eustaquio, the Canadians comfortably overcame Honduras in the same stadium where they were humiliated 8-1 almost 10 years ago.

The victory, the fourth in a row for the Canadians in the octagonal, was the first for Canada against the “catrachos” since 1985.

Canada and the United States dispute the lead in the tie

But the United States also arrives at the icy Hamilton after a victory. On Thursday, the United States defeated El Salvador 1-0 in Columbus (USA).

The game between Canada and the United States is anticipated as a matchup between two rising and evenly matched teams. The last time the American team defeated Canada was on July 18, 2021, 1-0 in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

In the octagonal, the two teams met on September 5, 2021 in Nashville (USA) and closed the match with a 1-1 draw.

In view of U.SCanada coach John Herdman will also be without Davies, who is suffering from myocarditis.