Concacaf octagonal live: this is how Mexico is going in the tie for Qatar 2022

If the Mexican National Team wins at the Azteca Stadium, it could reach second place (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Started day 10 of the fifa date and one of the surprises of the Concacaf Octagonal qualifiers It was about the victory of Canada about U.S. Those led by John Herdman scored two goals against the Americans and with this they would be ensuring their pass for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Mexico has the task of defeating Costa Rica on the field of Aztec stadium to have the possibility of moving up to second place in the table and thus remain within the first three places and be closer to Qatar.

LIVE CONCACAF TABLE

1. Canada – 22 points

2. USA – 18 points (on goal difference USA would be second)

3. Mexico – 18 points (tie 0 – 0)

4. Panama – 17 points

5. Costa Rica – 13 points (draw 0 – 0)

6. El Salvador – 9 (win 1 – 0)

7. Jamaica – 7 points

8. Honduras – 3 points (loss 0 – 1)

(Photo: Google capture)

The set of maple leaf maintains a streak of favorable results since he managed to score two goals against the Americans and added his fifth win in a row in the Concacaf qualifiers.

With this they reached the 22 points that keeps them like Concacaf qualifying leadersin consecuense, Canada would already have assured its pass to the World Cup in Qatar. With four more games to go, John Herdman’s team would be one of the Concacaf countries to qualify for the competition.

In their duel against the United States, Cyle Larin Y Sam Adekugbe They were the ones in charge of making the scores for the Canadians and thus agreeing to a victory at home that kept them as leaders of the classification.

Cyle Larin and Sam Adekugbe were in charge of scoring for the Canadians against the United States (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio)

The Jamaicans were in charge of opening the scoring in their duel against Panama and thus gaining a momentary advantage. michail antonio he made the first entry via the penalty kick in the fifth minute of the match.

Shortly before the end of the first half, the Panamanians took advantage of a defensive error by the locals and tied with own goal from Javain Brown.

The Panamanian team led by Thomas Christiansen turned the scoreboard around against Jamaica (Photo: EFE/Welcome Velasco)



For the second half, the local team turned the score around with a goal from Eric Davis at 51 of the match and later, at 68, Azmahar Ariano scored the 3 – 1 of the game. The field of the Rommel Fernández Stadium saw how his team was able to come back from the game.

In the last minutes of the game, Andre Gray scored the second for Jamaica with three minutes remaining in the 90 minutes. So Panama kept the three points of the day.

Without fans, the Mexican National Team took to the field in search of a victory (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

The team of Gerardo daddy Martino he is forced to win at the Azteca Stadium to sneak into second place in the standings.

The alignment of the Tri to receive Costa Rica is: Guillermo Ochoa, Luis chaka Rodriguez, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Edson Alvarez, Carlos Rodriguez, Hector Herrera, Jesus tecatito Crown, Hirving chucky Lozano, Rogelio Funes Mori, Jesus Gallardo.

At minute 31 Funes Mori took advantage of a defensive error by La Sele and scored the first, however, there was an offside and the goal did not count (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

With a scoreless tie, the Tri would be in third place. He is forced to win the confrontation against the Ticos.

at minute 31 Funes Mori took advantage of a defensive error The Sele and marked the first, however, there was out of place and the goal did not count.

The last game on the 10th FIFA date was played by the Hondurans and those from El Salvador, both teams remain at the bottom of the standings with little chance of qualifying for the World Cup.

At minute 35 Nelson Bonilla opened the scoring.

*Developing information