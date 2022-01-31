Cocca does not prune Atlas as a favorite in the Clásico Tapatío

Guadalajara, Mexico.- Argentine Diego Cocca, coach of the Atlas Red and Blackrejected that his team is the favorite to win the Clásico Tapatío this Saturday against Chivas de Guadalajara on the twelfth day of the Grita México A21 tournament of the MX League.

“I’m not interested in the favorites, I’m not interested in how Chivas comes. What interests me is my team and it is growing, convinced and I am going to do everything possible to get them out on the pitch with the winning mentality that we have built”, he explained at a press conference.

Coca assured that his continuity of more than a year as coach of the rojinegros in Liga MX does not give him an advantage over Chivas, a team that just two days ago was led by interim coach Marcelo Michel Leaño after the dismissal of Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

Read more: NFL: Tom Brady only thinks about winning in his long-awaited reunion with the Patriots

“There is no advantage. On a field, the two teams are equal, it will be hard and difficult and we have to be strong in the head and convinced of the work we do. On the court is where things are seen, we are concentrating only on having confidence and going out with everything ”, he indicated.

Atlas comes to the call Classic Tapatio in fourth place in the general table of the MX Leaguewith the best defense in the tournament, with five goals allowed in 11 games, six games without conceding a goal, and with 12 goals scored, the sixth best figure in attack.

Words by Diego Cocca prior to the Clásico Tapatío de Atlas against Chivas/@AtlasFC

The Argentine pointed out that the match against the Chivas It will give him the revenge to show the level of play that his team has reached regardless of who is in the Chivas starting lineup and their results.

“We are going to try to play our game and the best we know how to do, which is to press, attack directly, not let the rival play, and impose our conditions,” he added.

the strategist of Atlas revealed that midfielder Jeremy Márquez will be evaluated for the injury he presented last weekend to find out if he will be able to line up in Saturday’s duel, after he was not called up for the last two matches of the Grita México A21 tournament of the MX League.