Clothing, food… everything you need to know about this celebration – El Financiero

February 1 marks the beginning of the Chinese New Year 2022, the year of the tiger, and the celebrations will end two weeks later with the Lantern Festival.

The tiger is the third animal in the 12-year cycle. of the Chinese zodiac signs, and famous people under this sign include Queen Elizabeth II, Marilyn Monroe, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, and Lady Gaga.

As the most traditional and celebrated holiday in Chinese culture, the Lunar New Year (also known as the spring Festival) It is not only a time to celebrate the beginning of spring, but also an occasion for family reunion. In China, a wide range of celebration activities will be held for two weeks: fireworks, firecrackers, festive decorations, and a variety of shows. In the UK, celebrations have also been planned at home, in schools and online.

Family time is of paramount importance in Chinese culture. The period leading up to New Year’s Eve is usually spent traveling, with everyone heading to their hometowns to reunite with family.

The houses and apartments will receive a deep cleaning to be ready for a new year (having to sweep the floor on new year’s day is taboo and associated with sweeping good luck and wealth).

Decorated

Every family will have a long list of festive necessities to buy for the Chinese New Year, including many red decorations, outfits and new year gifts.

Festive decorations will be hung, such as red paper cutouts on windows and couplets and spring banners on the doors. Posters of protective gods will be affixed to the entrance doors for your protection. Fireworks and firecrackers will be launched to chase away evil spirits and signal the beginning of a safe and prosperous new year.

Red is considered the color of luck. Once the New Year arrives, new red outfits to visit relatives and friends, to exchange blessings and gifts. During these visits, children will receive red paper envelopes filled with cash bills symbolizing bad luck receding and good fortune passing on. Besides visiting loved ones, people also visit temples to worship ancestors and pray for health, success, fortune and a better year.

What food is prepared?

Food also plays a crucial role in these celebrations and some dishes are always prepared which are believed to bring luck.

The fish it is a must, as it is often considered an “extra”, symbolizing abundance. The rice cake sticky is also a favorite, and this is because the word in Chinese sounds like “high year”, which means higher income and promotion. The oranges they are considered lucky since the word sounds like “lucky” in Chinese.

However, there are some differences depending on where you are. In North China, people like to eat meatballs, as they are believed to resemble gold bars. Whereas in southern China, you are more likely to eat ping-pong shaped sticky rice balls with sweet fillings as it sounds like the word for “joining”.

It is also common to have a candy tray or candy dish the size of a bite that symbolize reunion and union.

On New Year’s Eve, waiting for midnight, family and relatives will enjoy eating together, playing games like mahjong, and watching the Spring Festival Gala on TV. Whether at home or abroad, this tends to be a must for many Chinese families.

Traditions are changing

Like all customs and traditions, things change over time. Today, red envelopes are often sent through apps like WeChat, a messaging app that allows people to make mobile payments.

Although the reunion dinner is still important, many Chinese families now they prefer to eat out instead of cooking together at home. Fireworks and firecrackers are often banned out of respect for the environment, and it is not uncommon to hear the cacophony of firecrackers played on recordings through loudspeakers.

But if some traditions have faded over time, others are still very much alive and are passed down, from generation to generation, through Chinese communities and Chinatowns around the world. In the UK, there is a sizable Chinese community who emigrated from Hong Kong and South East Asia in the 1950s and mainland China in the 1980s. Celebrations still feature red decorations, family gatherings, and celebratory events such as parades. with lively dances of lions and dragons.

Before the pandemic, the biggest celebrations in London took place in Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square and Chinatown. Although heShows have been canceled again this year, a wide variety of online activities are scheduled across the UK. And of course, with the Beijing Winter Olympics starting on February 4, there will be an added dimension to the traditional activities.

But no matter how much Chinese New Year celebrations have changed over time or whether it is celebrated in China or throughout the Chinese diaspora, the heart of the Spring Festival remains people, a strong sense of togetherness, and the idea that next year will come the opportunity for a new beginning that is brighter and more prosperous.

The original note can be found by clicking here.

By Jingjing Ruan, Professor at Cardiff University, and Catherine Chabert, Academic at the School of Modern Languages.

*The Conversation is an independent, nonprofit source for news, analysis, and commentary from academic experts.