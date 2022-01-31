Cincinnati Bengals reached the third Super Bowl in their history

The Bengals remained undefeated in the Conference Finals (3-0) and reached the third Super Bowl in their history

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game this Sunday and for the third time in their history they accessed the Super Bowlan instance that they reached for the last time in 1988, and now they await the winner of Los Angeles Rams Y San Francisco 49ers.

The win over Kansas City was the third ever for the Bengals, who are a perfect 3-0 in the AFC Championship Game.after beating the San Diego Chargers in 1981 and the Buffalo Bills in 1988.

Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in his second NFL season. Getty Images

Cincinnati is one of two NFL teams that are undefeated in the Conference Finals. since the merger in 1970, along with the New York Giants (5-0).

For its part, Joe Burrow is the first quarterback drafted with the No. 1 overall pick to reach a conference final in his first two NFL seasons. and the fastest to reach the Super Bowl, beating Jared Goff who did it in his third season with the Rams.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

In their previous two Super Bowl appearances, the Bengals lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the XVI and XXIII editions.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Cincinnati became the first team in history to come back from deficits of 10 points or more at halftime to beat the same opponent twice in a season, including the playoffs.

The Bengals trailing by 11 points at halftime against the chiefs in Week 17 and ended up winning 34-31, they also trailed by 11 points at halftime this Sunday.

In fact, it is the first time Patrick Mahomes has lost a game in which he had a lead of 15 points or more. In the second quarter he had an 18-point lead when the score was 21-3.

Burrow is the second quarterback since 1950 to lead the winning series in each of the first two career playoff starts, joining Colin Kaepernick, who did so in 2013 and 2013 with the 49ers.