Christopher Nolan kicks off pre-production in New Mexico

With an approximate budget of 100 million dollars, the story of the “father of the atomic bomb” will hit the big screen in 2023 in ‘Oppenheimer’, a film that will be filmed in New Mexico this year.

The film is directed by Christopher Nolan and the cast also features some heavy hitters including Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett and Benny Safdie.

The lead role will go to Cillian Murphy, who will play Robert Oppenheimer.

The project is already in pre-production, although it has not yet been registered with the New Mexico Film Office.

According to a statement, the production will film in Los Alamos this spring and will require actors representing styles from the 1920s and 1940s. Open roles for different roles will be chosen after a casting call for citizens of northern California took place this weekend. New Mexico.

As its name suggests, ‘Oppenheimer’ sets out to tell the story of the American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, at the head of the Los Alamos Laboratory and the Manhattan project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb. Although being called “the father of the atomic bomb” did not leave him with a very good guilty conscience. In fact, he advocated against the rest of his life and strongly opposed the creation of the even more destructive hydrogen bomb.

The truth is that the film will be based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning book, entitled ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ and written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It was published in 2005. Nolan will write the adaptation.

Hollywood stars arrive

Cillian Murphy will be the protagonist, who has already accompanied Nolan in his other historical work, ‘Dunkirk’, and also appeared in ‘Inception’ and ‘Batman Begins’. On this occasion, he will finally appear as the protagonist in the commission to interpret the role of the controversial American physicist.

Joining him will be Emily Blunt, who will play his wife. And according to sources at The Hollywood Reporter, Damon will play Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project that created the atomic bomb. For his part, Downey Jr. will play Lewis Strauss, the infamous Atomic Energy Commissioner who questioned Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the United States and revoked the scientist’s safety.

The cast is completed (for now) with three more big names: Rami Malek, Florence Pugh and actor and director Benny Safdie. It is unknown which characters they will play.