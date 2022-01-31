Christina Aguilera supports Britney Spears: “Every woman should have rights over her own body, her reproductive system” | People

A lot has changed in the world of pop divas in the last 20 years. If in the late 1990s and early 2000s it became fashionable for artists (especially women, especially young people) to publicly confront each other, either due to real differences or a simple strategy of marketing, in these times everything has taken a turn so that what prevails is sisterhood, support among colleagues and demonstrations of brotherhood and affection. The last to do so and break that old-fashioned norm imposed decades ago has been Christina Aguilera, who has not hesitated to raise her voice against who was her fake archenemy 20 years ago, Britney Spears.

If in the past they fought (or that supposed fight was sold) for the title of princesses of pop, today the singers seem to have a relationship, if not friendly, then respectful. Aguilera has demonstrated this with a long letter on her social networks where she has wanted to show her support for Spears in the legal process that she lives in relation to her guardianship, which her father, Jamie Spears, has held for more than 13 years and that she seeks recover.

“These last few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she’s going through. It is unacceptable that any woman or human being who wishes to be in control of their own destiny cannot live their life as they wish,” Aguilera wrote on Instagram (where she has 7.5 million followers) and On twitter, with almost 17 and where he accompanied his writing with a photograph of the two adolescents, almost girls, an image from about 25 years ago.

“Being silenced, ignored, harassed or denied support by those ‘closest’ to you is the most exhausting, devastating and humiliating thing imaginable. The mental and emotional damage it can cause to a human being should not be taken lightly”, continues the artist. “Every woman should have the right to her own body, her reproductive system, her privacy, her space, her healing and her happiness,” says Aguilera, referring to Spears’s statements last week, where, in her hearing before the judge who is handling her case, explained that she had an IUD implanted due to parental obligation that did not allow her to have children, although she wanted to.

Aguilera reveals that she does not know intimate details of the case but that she follows it and that she is affected by what happened. “While I don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors in this very personal yet very public conversation, all I can do is share from the bottom of my heart what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media. The condemnation and desperation of this plea for freedom makes me believe that the person I once knew has lived without compassion or decency from those who control her.”

“To a woman who has worked under the most unimaginable conditions and pressure, I promise you that you deserve all the freedom possible to live the happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. He deserves all the true love and all the support in the world”, concludes his text.

From left to right: Tate Lynche, Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, Nita Booth, TJ Fantini, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears, early 1990s in ‘The Mickey Mouse Club.’ cord press

Christina Aguilera has spoken on occasion of that industry that she shared with Spears years ago, since they both went through the program in their childhood mickey mouse club from the Disney factory. “There are a lot of wolves in this business,” says Aguilera. “I found older men who had other intentions. When you are a young woman in a business with masculine rules, you are going to see the dark side of things and how men talk about women, like they talked about my breasts”, now recalls the internationally successful artist.

"If I could now look at that girl I was, I would hug her and tell her that not all men are the same," she continues. "I saw my mother many times in positions of weakness and very dominated. That was one of my decisions as a woman, to never feel powerless before a man." Hence, his words about Spears now gain more force.

Aguilera is the latest in a long line of famous people, especially singers, who have shown their support for Britney Spears. From vocalists like Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus or Brandy to actors like Sarah Jessica Parker, Rose McGowan or Rosie O’Donnell, the dressmaker Vera Wang or the Kardashian sisters. He also gave his support, in a gesture that surprised many, who was his partner between 1999 and 2002, Justin Timberlake. Already in February he apologized for his macho attitudes towards her, stating: “I know I failed.” Now, he has once again extended a helping hand.

“After what we’ve seen today,” he said after the singer’s court appearance, “we should all support Britney right now. Regardless of our past, good or bad, and no matter how long she’s been gone, what’s happening to her isn’t fair. No woman should be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should ever be held against their will, or have to ask for permission to access what they have worked so hard for,” he said, referring to his fortune, managed by his father. “Jess [su esposa, Jessica Biel] and I send our love and absolute support to Britney at this time. We hope that justice and her family do well and let her live as she wants.”