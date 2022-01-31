Christian Martinoli exploded against Héctor Herrera with “cruel” criticism

Midtime Editorial

The Mexican team tied to zero goals against Costa Rica at Aztec stadium and left a bad taste in the mouth, but one of the players who was most criticized for his actions in this duel was Hector Herrera.

And it is that during the transmission of the match, the chronicler of Aztec TV, Christian Martinoli, he had no mercy on the soccer player Atletico Madrid.

“Héctor Miguel, for the love of God I ask you! You train with ‘El Cholo’. Have a little more dynamic daddy! Or did that finish you?

“Did El Cholo wear out your legs in training?! To go claim him!” Martinoli mentioned.

And it is that HH lost some balls and let out important counterattacks for the team, so Martinoli could not let go of his comment that he is a player who trains with Diego Simeonwho demands a lot on the court.

While Luis García supported that criticism of his partner, pointing out that he was making a mistake in reading the plays.

“The truth is that here Herrera can put together a counterattack, it is four against three in favor of the Mexican team and he throws a pass behind Rodríguez. But Herrera has been playing like this for several months; It’s not that Herrera is at this level below what we know him to be,” Garcia said.

Garcia even points out that the currently selected players should give other generations the opportunity to fight to represent the country with dignity.

“This National Team is a hybrid because unfortunately this ‘golden generation’ is already out, it’s a foot and a half out. What happens is that they are going to put up with them, they are going to try to keep the door open for (Andrés) Guardado, Herrera, (Héctor) Moreno and (Guillermo) Ochoa, who have already gone. Great players, 700,000 games in Europe, 50,000 World Cups, Copa America, but they’re gone, “he said.

