Christian Eriksen returns to the Premier League

Christian Eriksen returns to the competition in which he reached his best level. The 29-year-old Dane has just got engaged to the Brentford. After leaving behind the heart problems that almost cost him his life and left him on the verge of retirement, the midfielder has found a place in an English team that is currently ranked 14th in the premier league. Sign until the end of the season.

Follow after this ad

“We have seized an incredible opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford. He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own. He is fit but still needs to improve and I look forward to seeing him work with the players and the staff to get back to their highest level. At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate football games. He can find the right passes and is a goalscoring threat.”, acknowledged the entity’s coach, his compatriot Thomas Frank