Christian Bale movies to celebrate his birthday

He started at the age of 13 and since then he has adorned the big screen with his work and that is how actor Christian Bale is, who recently celebrated another new year.

‘American Psycho’

Patrick Bateman is a clear example of the New York yuppie and his life does not seem to excite him too much until he discovers his taste for blood. Then everything changes: Patrick becomes a serial killer and no one suspects him because of his social status.

Together with their friends they discuss the envy of a successful associate named Paul Allen played by Jared Leto before buying an expensive snack. Later that night, the four of them go to a club, where Patrick reveals his psychopathic nature to a rude waitress when she refuses to accept his drink ticket.

‘American Hustle’

This is an American black comedy crime film directed by David O. Russell. It was written by Eric Warren Singer and Russell, inspired by the FBI’s Abscam operation of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

It stars Christian Bale and Amy Adams as two con artists who are coerced by an FBI agent into setting up an elaborate sting operation against corrupt politicians, including the mayor of Camden, New Jersey while Jennifer Lawrence plays Bale’s character’s unpredictable wife. .

‘The Machinists’

The film focuses on the story of Trevor Reznik, a mechanic who works as a factory worker. Reznik has been suffering from insomnia for a year and is extremely thin, initially leading to some degree of indifference and prejudice from his co-workers.

Chronologically, the film begins by showing a final scene, in which Trevor wraps a body in a rug, only to later quickly throw it into the sea, as it was about to be discovered by someone. After having thrown him into the water, a stranger asks: “Who are you?”.

‘The Fighter’

Massachusetts, 1980s. Dicky Eklund, a troubled but talented boxer, tries to redeem himself by training his younger brother. In his heyday he had been the pride of his hometown for once knocking down world champion Sugar Ray Leonard.

But then came the hard times when he sank into a dangerous mix of drugs and crime. Meanwhile, his brother Micky Ward has become a boxing promise, and the reins of his career are held by his mother. However, despite his powerful left hook, he always ends up defeated.

‘The Dark Knight’

With the help of police lieutenant James Gordon and newly elected district attorney Harvey Dent, Batman ups the ante in his war on crime as he sets out to dismantle the remaining mob groups that plague the streets.

The partnership is effective, until the mob drags him into combat to stop a criminal lunatic known as the Joker from unleashing a reign of chaos that would plunge Gotham City into chaos.