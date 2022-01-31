Chris Evans to star with Dwayne Johnson Red One

Chris Evans and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will star together in the next Amazon movie, RedOne . RedOne will become a globe-trotting Christmas comedy film, leaning into a genre that Johnson has found success in among his hit movies. Jumanji and the recent Netflix title Red Notice . Jake Kasdan, who directed the two new movies from Jumanji , Direct to RedOne and it is a project that is an original vision of the president of production of Seven Bucks, hiram garcia . RedOne is written by the well-known writer of Fast&Furious Chris Morgan.

Red One is expected is set for a holiday 2023 release. Kasdan will also serve as a producer on the film with Morgan, as well as Seven Bucks’ Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia. Previously, the association of Seven Bucks and Kasdan in the movies of Jumanji led to major box office hits through a couple of movies that will lead to a third effort together .

“Jake is doing RedOne for us, so that will be the next one,” Garcia told ComicBook.com in 2021. “But at some point after RedOne out, Jumanji will be on deck. I feel like we’ll have everything ready by then. And we’ll be able to get into that third installment.” The sentiment shows how busy Garcia and the Seven Bucks team, who recently released titles like Red Notice , Jungle Cruise , behind the attractions and the tv series Young Rock. “We are really excited about this project we have for Emily Blunt at Amazon called kate warne right now,” Garcia added. “And she’s basically based on the Pinkerton Agency’s first female detective. And it’s a cool mix, sort of Sherlock Holmes in tone, it’s a period piece, but it’s a story of this incredible woman. And it’s a true story. And the fact that a lot of people don’t know about her is shocking, because once you get into her story, she’s done amazing things.”

Getting Evans to co-star in RedOne Amazon is a testament to Garcia’s resume, which has been recruiting top Hollywood talent for years. Kevin Hart, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Emily Blunt, Jack Black, Pierce Brosnan, Jason Statham, Karen Gillan, Florence Pugh, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and John Krasinski are among the names holding the title Garcia has joined. in recent years and in upcoming projects.

Evans is best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but more recently he had a hit in the form of Knives Out . The actor apparently passed Cap’s shield after Avengers: Endgame in 2019, he now also joins the Toy Story franchise as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Lightyear 2022 and reteams with the directors of infinity war Y end game Anthony Russo and Joe Russo for The Gray Man .