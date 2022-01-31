Chivas de Guadalajara would be finalizing a transfer before the market closes

There are just over 48 hours left for the closing of inscriptions in the MX League. With that date marked on the calendar, from Chivas from Guadalajara they work against the clock for what would be a last-minute signing and that he comes to replace the loss of Alexander Mayorgawho passed through the ranks of Blue Cross.

The side, along with Uriel Antuna, were part of the three-way negotiation for which Robert Alvarado arrived at the campus Michel Leano. To date, the ‘Piojo’ is the only new face that the Guadalajarans have added in a transfer market in which Paolo Yrizar was also signed up for the first team despite the fact that he has only seen action with the CD Tapatio.

However, Chivas could be finalizing a new reinforcement for days and close the transfer window in a big way: according to information from the W Deportes reporter, Jesús Hernández, from El Rebaño they have set their eyes on Kevin Alvarezyoung lateral defender of the Pachuca.

Always and according to this information, Chivas has already had approaches to take over one of the sides with the most projection in Mexican soccer. “They want it for yesterday”emphasizes Hernández before the possibility that the one born in Colima lands in the Akron Stadium sooner.

In addition, the reporter also left up in the air the possibility that Los Tuzos would agree to let their player go as long as El Rebaño included an element of Leaño’s squad in the operation. According to Transfermarkt, Álvarez has a value of almost 4 million dollars and ends his contract with Pachuca in December of this year.