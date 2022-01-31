Chivas de Guadalajara has already registered JJ Macías on an internal platform of Liga MX

The Mexican striker will not end his loan with Getafe and there is still debate about what step to take in his career.

The return of José Juan Macías is getting closer. The striker did not catch on Getafe and the Madrid team wants to break the loan with Chivas from Guadalajara. However, the player is still not sure if he wants to wear the red and white shirt again or try his luck at another European or MLS club.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022

In the last few hours, information emerged from the Guadalajara reporter Natalia León, who stated that the rojiblanco club has already registered the striker on an internal platform for the competition. “It is not a fact that he will return. They have spoken with him and they have proposed it to him once his period at Getafe did not end. Perhaps he and his agent have other plans: the name of a team from Russia, another from MLS, has come up. The closing of registrations is so close that Chivas uploaded it to SIDD”said the journalist on the Cracks MX program.

What is SIDD?

Always and according to León, the SIDD is an internal platform between local football clubs and the League for the records of the footballers and thus be able to carry out the documentation for the matches, also to report the cases of COVID-19 that occur in each one of the templates.

This does not ensure that Macías will play with Chivas for Clausura 2022but the fact that the closing of the market is getting closer (Monday, January 31) has made El Rebaño try to anticipate a possible scenario that ends with the Mexican striker in the ranks of Michel Leaño’s squad.

“The only thing missing is for José Juan to decide. Everything is so close with the closing of records that it will be resolved in a few hours. In Chivas they have told him that they would be delighted to receive him, but it remains to be seen what the player wants and see what happens with those offers from Russia and the United States.”Leon said.