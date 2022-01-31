Chivas and Cruz Azul cook a change of players

After the failure of Chivas from Guadalajara and the Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul in the Liga MX Opening 2021 tournament, both clubs seek to negotiate an exchange of players that benefits both.

And it is known that the Sacred Flock He is interested in the services of Ardían Aldrete, while the Machine has its eyes fixed on Alejandro Mayorga. It would be these two players who would enter the exchange for both teams in case of reaching a favorable agreement.

Adrián Aldrete is a veteran who has lost prominence since the arrival of Juan Reynoso in the team, since in the era of Robert Dante Siboldi He was a very consistent player. In the past contest, Aldrete was not a very recurrent player in the calls of the Peruvian strategist.

In the event that his transfer to Chivas del Guadalajara materializes, this would be his third team in Liga MX, after military with the Águilas del América and the Blue Cross.

Chivas would add him to a position where Miguel Ponce and Mayorga have alternated for now, as well as Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón on some occasions.

The interest on the part of Chivas for Aldrete is something new, and what was being handled is that the Guadalajara board was looking for a change where Roberto Alvarado would come to the team.

The ‘Piojo’ could now be part of an exchange but for Uriel Antuna, according to the same source. The ‘Brujo’ seems to be a bargaining chip for the rojiblancos.