Childhood memories, the most famous liquorice pastilles in Spain

Historically, the appearance of products that we relate to certain periods of our lives has been a constant in the evolution of society. Progressively, and very conditioned by the context in which we find ourselves, there have been many pills and other products that, from the first moment we come across them in any scenario, we automatically associate a resource with the themselves.

This is the case of Juanola, the most famous liquorice pastilles in Spain that are currently considered an authentic souvenir for all the inhabitants of our country. Although it is true that in recent years, the advancement of technology and the exploration of new fields has allowed the discovery of new flavors. The reality is that there is no doubt that we are facing one of the most recognizable products by our users.

From 1906 to the present day

With more than 100 years of history, Juanola has its origins in a Barcelona pharmacy. We are located in the year 1906, in the Barcelona neighborhood of Gràcia, when the process of making this type of product began. During this centenary, the company’s DNA has not changed. Integrating values ​​such as quality, efficiency and naturalness of all its products as the three main elements that must be present.

Mr. Manuel Juanola Reixach was the person in charge of making the first Juaniolas pastilles. From the first moment, its rhombic shape, its peculiar color and its flavor were present from the first tests that were carried out with them. Integrating the term quality as one of the fundamental elements that must be present.

Its success was such that in 1907, just one year later, more than 100,000 units were sold. A figure that would reach 236,000 boxes just six years later. To do this, he did not have to invest in marketing. But it was with word of mouth when he managed to squeeze all his possibilities.

At the cinema

We hardly have to go back to 1908 when the first advertisements for this characteristic pill appeared in cinemas. Manuel Juanola becoming not only the creator of this characteristic product. But also one of the pioneers in film advertising.

From its first announcements, its protagonism was maximum. Becoming one of the pioneers in the sector.

natural ingredients

From the first moment, as we have previously mentioned, Juanola has been characterized by having a composition based on natural ingredients that, to this day, has remained unchanged. Among them, licorice extract, menthol, eucalyptus, cornstarch and other essential oils.

Juanola has become one of the most characteristic products of our society. Thanks to its composition, its tradition and respect for its values, we find ourselves before one of the best options that allow us to enjoy a journey through time from the very moment in which it interacts with our palate.