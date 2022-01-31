Celebrity couples listed as the most unfaithful in Hollywood

Couples come and go, but when you’re world famous everything gets complicated. These are the couples listed as the most unfaithful in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The number one spot goes to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. So far, Brad Pitt’s breakup with Jennifer Aniston has been the most notorious and most judged in Hollywood history.



Not only because Brad and Aniston were one of the “strongest” couples of the moment, but also because her charisma and sweetness was a winning combo that greatly attracted the public.

Brad met Jolie during the recording of the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith, was immediately captivated by her charm, so much so that he divorced Aniston and began a torrid marriage with Angelina. Which ended in legal fights, dramatic scenes, infidelities and much, much more.

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith

Much has been said about Jada and Will Smith’s marital problems. Half a year ago the same actor confessed that they had decided to start an open relationship, because monogamy was no longer with them.

The truth is that this statement comes after a year of bickering in which both Jada and Will have shared publicly that in their 23 years of marriage there were parallel stories with lovers, without either of them knowing.

After facing the affair of each one, they decided to open their horizons and allow each one to explore with other people without the need to give reasons, because they have trust and freedom in each other.

You may also like:

How to get over infidelity in 5 steps



The couple divorced after 10 years of marriage, as a result of multiple adventures on the part of both.

Meg Ryan ended her marriage to the actor because she met Russell Crowe in the movie Life test in the year 2000 and began a romance.

Faced with the criticism of the year 2001, Ryan confessed that he began the relationship with Crowe without remorse, because he knew that Dennis was not faithful to him at any time.

You may also like:

Movies you should see before being unfaithful to your partner



Subscribe here to our Newsletter so that you are up to date with our contents.

