Canada takes advantage of the bad moment in Mexico to make a new wink to Marcelo Flores

After this Sunday’s victory against the United States in the qualifying rounds for Qatar 2022, Canadian strategist John Herdman spoke about the future of Marcelo Flores, where he assured that he could doubt which team he would represent in the future, this after he could choose between both combined.

“We have stars now, young stars who will be here for a long generation, there are players like Marcelo Flores who can watch today’s game and wonder if he wants to play for Mexico or Canada. That’s what we’ve started to do around the world with these dual passport players.” he said at a press conference.

Canada is currently in the first position of the octagonal of the Concacaf qualifiers and they have a squad full of young players, so the Arsenal player from England would fit the bill.

Flores has already played a series of matches with Mexico, but you could still change your decision.

PHOTO: Imago7

