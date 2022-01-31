Caitlyn Jenner undergoes knee replacement surgery after putting it off for 25 years

Caitlyn Jenner He appears to be in good spirits after undergoing knee replacement surgery earlier this month.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Friday, Jenner revealed to her followers that she finally decided to have the surgery after putting it off for 25 years.

It will interest you: Caitlyn Jenner is denied entry to lunch for wearing ripped jeans

“Merry Christmas! This year I got a new knee. 11 days ago I had knee replacement surgery,” Jenner, 72, wrote in the video. “I’ll keep you posted on my progress! Stay tuned. Enjoy your Christmas! Stay healthy and happy.”

“Okay, guess what I’m doing today,” the former Olympian said in the 23-second clip posted on her Instagram. “Yes, I’m getting my knee replaced. I’ve been putting this off for 25 years, and I’m finally doing it today! I’ll try to keep you updated along the way.”

TMZ’s website reported that Jenner’s surgery took place on December 14 at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, and that the operation lasted about three hours.

While Caitlyn appears to be taking it easy post-surgery, that doesn’t mean the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star hasn’t had some fun this holiday season.

On Thursday, the Olympic gold medalist shared a group photo of her and her friends at a pre-Christmas party in Ojai, California that took place a couple of weeks ago.

Keep reading: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker surprise by releasing Christmas song ‘Jingle Bells’

Additionally, the “I Am Cait” star posted on her Instagram stories that she received a Christmas gift from ex Kris Jenner and current partner Corey Gamble.