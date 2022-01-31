Caitlyn Jenner Says She Supports New Texas Ban on Abortions Beyond Six Weeks

Caitlyn Jenner says she supports Texas’ new abortion ban, which prevents women from having the procedure in almost all cases after six weeks of pregnancy.

The reality TV star, who is running for governor in California’s recall election, also told CNN that despite his support for Texas lawmakers who passed the widely condemned “Heartbeat” bill, he insisted that he was actually pro-choice.

“I am in favor of a woman’s right to choose. I am also in favor of a state that has the ability to create its own laws,” she told the network’s Brianna Keilar.

“So I support Texas in that decision, that is their decision. But as far as being a woman’s right to choose, I don’t see any changes to our laws in California going forward.”

Keilar asked the former Olympic champion how she could take both sides on a law that “essentially bans abortion.”

“I think in their state they have the right to do what they want,” he added.

“Now, do I agree with the decision or not? No. To be honest with you, I probably disagree with the decision. But I agree that they have the right to make their own decisions.”

The US Supreme Court has refused to rule on a Texas law that bans abortion, even in the case of rape or incest, after a heartbeat is heard, usually around six weeks.

California voters will cast their ballots in a Republican-driven recall election for Governor Gavin Newsom on September 14.

Jenner, 71, is getting about one percent in the election and has even called off her campaign to travel to Australia to appear on a reality TV show.

It’s one of several missteps he’s made during his campaign to replace Newsom.

In May he told TMZ that despite being a trans person herself, she was opposed to trans girls participating in girls’ sports at school.

And he also gave an interview from the hangar of his private plane in Malibu, complaining about his rich friends leaving California because of homelessness.