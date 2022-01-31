BTS, Ariana Grande, J Balvin and Justin Bieber, will they now be united?

Surely it never crossed your mind to see a collaboration between the South Korean band BTS with artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin or even Demi Lovato. If someone had mentioned it, surely no one would have believed him, but now it doesn’t seem to be nonsense for the future of music. HYBE, BTS’s record label, warmly welcomes all the artists from Ithaca, Scotter Braun’s company whom you surely know for taking Justin Bieber’s career from its beginnings to now work hand in hand with HYBE and revolutionize music Like no one would have ever thought.

But to understand a little better, let’s go back to the basics, HYBE was previously known as Big Hit Entertainment who you surely had in your sights for their small company «Big Hit Music» where BTS and TXT are located, they also had other subsidiaries that manage to other Kpop singers. Just a few weeks ago its name change was made official to break barriers and become one of the most powerful music companies.

Now that something that should be clarified is how everything will work since HYBE Labels has several branches. On the one hand, there is HYBE Platforms, in which Weverse is located, which is an exclusive application to strengthen the bond between a fan and a very famous artist in Asia. On the other hand, HYBE Solutions which is for educational and intellectual property. HYBE America is now annexed as the 100% owner of Ithaca Holdings.

Choice that has surprised the world, Scotter Braun sees it as a way to benefit the musical careers of the artists of both companies and create collaborations and projects never seen before. Mixing the best of both. Although it is news that excites many, it should be clarified that artists from the United States such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Carly Rae Jepsen and all those who were part of Scotter’s company, each one has with a different music label.

Now, if you want to know what other artists the South Korean company represented in addition to BTS, among them are Tomorrow x Together, Seventeen, Enhypen, Gfriend and Zico, so we can expect very good collaborations, although one of the ones that has appeared the most on social networks. is BTS’s with J Balvin after the Colombian singer sent them blessings and good vibes in a video talking about how excited he was about the merger with HYBE.

While the founder of HYBE, Bang Si hyuk has also been happy to expand with his projects, being only the beginning of everything he seeks to achieve by breaking barriers in the industry. At the moment we have only been able to see some videos on Youtube with the welcome of the founder and the artists of each company giving a few words to express their emotion. We only hope that each one retains its essence since it is not about Americanizing South Korean groups or doing the same with American artists. Just make a connection point to support each other.

For more information we leave you official Web site so you can stay tuned for all the updates about your favorite artists. Remember that music has no barriers and is a very important step for music. Bringing together artists found in all charts of international music will surely bring us many surprises in the future for all its fans.