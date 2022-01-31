Britney Spears’ fight against her father

Since 2008, Britney Spears has claimed control of her life in court. This has been the ordeal that the singer has gone through to be able to decide on her own professional career and her personal life, summarized in the 8 most important news

Britney Spears has been in the “abusive” situation for 13 years and for which James Spears, her father and legal guardian, continues to decide for her both in her personal and professional life. The American singer has requested in court the annulment of the legal guardianship that has been in force since 2008 and that prevents her from making her own decisions. And with her, many have been the celebrities who have positioned themselves in favor of the world pop star. Find out how this fight is going and to which side the case is declining, with the best summary.







Paris Hilton calls for the freedom of Britney Spears in Las Vegas



Although her family's relationship with the chain founded by her great-grandfather is now only phonetic, the socialite is still necessary due to her media impact. Shining like the international star that she is, Paris Hilton appeared on the red carpet at Hilton Resort World in Las Vegas, the latest hotel establishment to open by Hilton Worldwide Holdings, which already manages 6,500 hotels and resorts in 120 countries: if you he is a great traveler, possibly he has slept in one of his million long rooms spread all over the world.









Britney Spears apologizes for ‘pretending I’ve been fine for the last two years’



Two days after Britney Spears stood up in front of a judge to say that her father "should be in jail" for the alleged mismanagement of her guardianship that was granted to her thirteen years ago, the singer has published an extensive text on Instagram in which he has apologized for presenting his life as a "fairy tale" and "pretending that I have been fine for the last two years".









Britney Spears: “I’m nobody’s slave”



You have to have reached a point of no return to stand before a judge and say that your father "should be in jail."









Britney Spears pleads with the judge after 13 years of guardianship: “I want my life back”



Britney Spears is not happy, she cannot sleep at night and wants to take her father to jail for the legal guardianship that has controlled all aspects of her life for 13 years and on which she begged the justice this Wednesday to reach its end.









Britney Spears will ask the judge to maintain guardianship



Britney Spears has been in the news for months. First, as a result of the movement that calls for her freedom and the end of her guardianship, to which she has been subjected for 13 years, at the hands of her father, Jamie Spears.









Britney Spears’ father claimed that the star had dementia to retain his guardianship



New information about the legal battle between Britney Spears and her father, Jamie, has come to light. It is a legal document in which the father states that her daughter suffers from dementia as a reason why he should be the one to manage her finances. This and other information about the case will be revealed in a documentary called The Battle For Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservationship that will be broadcast next week in the United Kingdom.









The fees of the case on the guardianship of Britney Spears face her parents in court



The guardianship of Britney Spears has ended up facing the singer's parents in court. Apparently, Lynne Spears, her mother, does not agree with the fees charged by Jamie Spears's lawyer for the case and has made it known to the judge through a document to which People has had access.









Britney Spears’ sister breaks her silence in support of the singer



Britney Spears has become this week in the news for the case of the guardianship of her estate, which will continue to be managed by a private company and her own father. A situation on which her sister Jamie Lynn Spears has decided to break her silence in support of her sister.






