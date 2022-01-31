Britney Spears Calls Jamie Lynn Spears ‘Scum’ Again After Her Book’s Success – E! Online Latino

Jamie Lynn revealed that it was through her co-star’s family from Zoey 101, Paul Butcher, that Lynne Spears initially met Sam Lutfi, Britney’s controversial former manager.

“He tried to lure mom into a jewelry scheme, selling stones on HSN,” she wrote. “From the moment I met him, I knew it was bad news. I told mom, ‘He’s creepy and gives me goosebumps.’ I didn’t want him anywhere near us. She met him a second time and refused. proposal”.

Weeks later, Sam came forward as Lynne’s friend when he met Britney at a nightclub, and Jamie Lynn alleged, “Britney became Sam’s target, and he painstakingly dismantled her life. Britney disappeared, and Sam began to take over everything in my sister’s world. To me, he seemed both pathological and manipulative.”

In a statement provided to E! News through his attorney, Sam denied Jamie Lynn’s claim.

“Jamie Lynn is lying. I never met her or Lynne before I met Britney. Britney told me that she wanted her mother to be financially independent, because no matter how much help she gave her, it was never enough,” Sam said. “So I found a company willing to make Lynne the face of a cool jewelry line that would be sold on QVC. It wasn’t a ‘setup,’ I wasn’t financially involved in any way. I was just trying to help out. Lynne enjoyed the whole process until he decided to back out of the deal after a couple of months.

Jamie Lynn went on to say that she felt “uncomfortable” with Sam and tried to get him to leave Britney’s house on several occasions.

“I was very suspicious of the situation. I felt that drugs were readily available in the house,” he said. “Although I never saw anything, my sister’s erratic behavior was enough to make me wary.”

Noting that Britney seemed “afraid” around the “intimidating” Sam, Jamie Lynn said he was cut out of her life after the “Toxic” singer got “the help she needed… a conservatorship was enacted and a restraining order was issued.” restraining order to protect Britney from Sam (A permanent restraining order was granted against Sam in June 2019).

“I have very little doubt that Sam was primarily responsible for compounding my sister’s pre-existing emotional trauma,” Jamie Lynn said.

