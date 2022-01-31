Box office: Paul Thomas Anderson, Guillermo del Toro and the future of authors in the Argentine box office

Licorice Pizza Y the alley of lost souls they surpassed 10,000 viewers each in their opening weekend, but the overall picture is far from encouraging.

In another weekend with little public (235,000 spectators), with Spiderman: No way home for the seventh week at the top (it sold 77,000 tickets between Thursday and Sunday and accumulates 3,545,000), the analysis for moviegoers focused on how the new films by Paul Thomas Anderson and Guillermo del Toro fared

Licorice Pizza debuted in 5th place by selling 11,000 tickets with 64 copies, while Ethe alley of lost souls started in 6th place with some 10,500 locations in 49, so the average by theaters was somewhat better for the Mexican: 95,000 pesos of income against 81,000 of PTA

They are not bad figures if the current painful context is taken into account, but neither are they enough to celebrate. Authors (or whatever you want to call them) have been suffering a lot in recent years and, even more so, in times of pandemic. Some recent examples: the french chronicleby Wes Anderson, was seen by just 36,000 people; the last duelby Ridley Scott, for 20,000; Love without barriers, a new version of the musical directed by former blockbuster Steven Spielberg, for 14,000; while Rifkin’s FestivalWoody Allen’s slumped 78 percent in its second weekend, racking up fewer than 9,000 seats and hopefully hitting 10,000 tickets. Let us remember that with match point sold 460,000.

The outlook is also worrying for Argentine cinema: the thriller Echoes of a crime debuted in 3rd place with just over 25,000 viewers in 231 theaters counted by Ultracine, while Today the world is fixed it fell to 8th place with some 5,000 tickets on 73 screens for a total of just over 56,000 since its launch, well below previous expectations in both cases.

