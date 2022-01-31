Billie Eilish is preparing a new release, will it be a song?

As fans wait for news of Billie Eilish’s album this singer left a mysterious announcement for them and we could receive new music next week.

During the last months the interpreter of Bad Guy He has worked on some songs that will be part of his next album, along with this he has also released some tracks that tell us that this new stage in his career is getting closer, starting with the change in the look of his hair. Will we have a song soon? Suspicion indicates yes and here we tell you why.

It all started when billie eilish published a new photo on her Instagram showing her beautiful blonde hair, she looks great and shows a slight smile while looking away from the camera, but what surprised her the most was the fact that she accompanied her post with the message announcing that there are things coming very soon.

A wave of emotion was present in the comments of this publication and a fan pointed out that she should prepare mentally in case the singer planned to release something during these days. Given this, billie eilish He gave a brief and suspicious reply, noting that he might say something next week. QUE?

What will be the surprise of Billie Eilish?

As soon as the singer made this publication, his fans began to describe his theories and the multiple possibilities in the announcement that he could give later or the premiere that he is preparing.

To begin with, it is unlikely that he will announce the launch of his albumbecause previously he said that there were several months left before he could finish all the preparations, but if it could be a new track.

However, there are strong rumors that should they release a tune this could be an amazing collaboration. One of the most mentioned candidates to sing with this girl is Ariana Grandeceleb with whom he already has a friendship, but who have also been mentioned are the singer Camila Hair, Harry Styles Or until BLACKPINK.

