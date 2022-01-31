Billie Eilish dyes her hair and looks just like Miley Cyrus

Billie Eilish is a woman of her word. The artist premiered at the end of last month World’s A Little Blurry, a documentary available on Apple TV where she reviews her rise to fame and how she has gone from being an unknown girl to becoming a true musical phenomenon. In a previous interview, the young woman promised that once it was released she would change her hair color, green since we met her, and she has done so. Now she has been presented with a blonde hair that is causing a sensation and that has made her the new double of Miley Cyrus.

Billie Eilish’s life has taken a 180 degree turn in a matter of two years. That teenager who spent her days in her room, full of Justin Bieber posters, dreaming of being an artist and living off her music, has managed to make her dreams come true.

Her songs are sold relentlessly, her style of dress has led her to collaborate with various brands, she has won countless awards, she has her own documentary… Billie Eilish’s career is going from strength to strength, there is no doubt.

After all that has been achieved, the singer seems to want to continue exploring other avenues and to mark a before and after as a musical stage. One of the ways to achieve this is by presenting a change of look, something common in the industry, and that is why the 19-year-old singer has just surprised with completely blonde hair.

In reality, Billie Eilish is not brunette, as has been presented in the media so far, but her hair is in light tones that tend towards blonde. However, the singer Bad Guy she wanted to change her appearance to avoid becoming a sexualized singer who would be judged on her looks.

That is the reason why she decided to dress in loose clothing that would hide her silhouette and make extravagance her hallmark. A tactic that has half worked for her, since when she was seen wearing a tank top she went viral because of her chest, in the same way that on other occasions they have messed with her weight when seeing her without so many layers of clothing on top.

But Billie Eilish doesn’t lose sleep over those comments. Moreover, he has stood up on more than one occasion. She even made a video of herself confronting those who had harassed her, asking if her body made them nervous.

Now, Billie Eilish has impacted her fandom by showing herself with a very flattering new style, with a blonde half-length hair with bangs that she exposes without any type of ornamentation. In fact, the networks have already found a more than reasonable resemblance: with Miley Cyrus.

Billie Eilish has become a trend for her new look, a look that is still unknown if it has been created for a specific project or if it will be the one she wears from now on.