Billie Eilish chooses the McAitana as her favorite burger

Billie Eilish decided to enter a fast food establishment in Los Angeles to buy a hamburger, but not just any hamburger, it was a McAitana!

It is not the first time that Billie Eilish decides to go to a fast food restaurant, since the American has been seen eating hamburgers on numerous occasions, assuring that it is one of her favorite foods. It is to be envied that although Billie Eilish he loves to eat hamburgerskeep having that authentic body.

Billie Eilish with her McAitana. Photo: Agencies

What has most caught the attention of Billie Eilish’s new hamburger is that it is not just any hamburger, since in this case it is the menu that the singer Aitana brought out for McDonald’s, the well-known McAitana. This menu contains a CBO with extra cheese, potatoes with ketchup, chicken nuggets and for dessert an Oreo McFlurry ice cream with caramel.

Aitana wanted to make it clear that she chose the CBO on your personalized menu because it’s your favorite burger; and it seems that Billie Eilish too. But despite the fact that the CBO is the ex-triumph’s favorite hamburger, she cannot enjoy it, since she was diagnosed with celiac disease.

Billie Eilish picking up her favorite burger. Photo: Agencies

Billie Eilish winks at Aitana

Although after creating her own McDonald’s menu, Aitana suffered numerous criticisms for promoting an ultra-caloric menu, several public figures have decided to side with the former triumphant, as is the case of Billie Eilish, the “burger lover“.

By choosing Billie Eilish the McAitana, all the alarms go off, since it suggests a new song between both singers. How would she be? The followers of both are looking forward to Aitana’s opinion on what she thinks that great artists like Billie Eilish, choose her Mc Aitana among her favorite hamburger menus.

The song of the summer 2022 Will it come from the hand of Aitana and Billie Eilish?