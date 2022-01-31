Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce, the mysterious man she is dating

Last week we saw the singer billie eilish accompanied by who could be her boyfriend. The image was captured last Friday when the singer went out for a coffee with the actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, who also lives in California.

The singer, famous for setting trends, billie eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce they walked with ‘Shark’, his beloved pit bull. The duo have yet to confirm any kind of relationship, but the singer of ‘Bad Guy’ she looked very comfortable with him. At one point he even rested his head on the actor’s shoulder.

But who is the man who accompanies Billie Eilish?

Billie Eilish with Matthew Tyler Vorce. SplashNews.

According to the IMBD portal, Matthew Tyler Vorce, has participated in films like ‘Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?’ and ‘Dark Hours: Typee’. Currently, he is also participating in the pre-production of a short film, entitled ‘The Curse of Frank Sinatra’. Perhaps the actor has provided some support in the documentary of the life of Billie Eilish.

No one seems to know for sure how Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce they first met. And regardless of the type of bond that unites them, one thing is certain, both complement their styles very well. On this occasion, both decided to wear sweaters with graphic motifs to create very casual and fresh outfits.