Beyoncé’s secret to get rid of nerves before concerts

Most artists perform a series of rituals before going on stage to attract good luck, and get rid of the nerves that a massive presentation produces. Beyonceone of the most famous singers in the world, is no stranger to this type of ritual, since she also performs a series of steps before dazzling her fans with her powerful voice and dazzling choreography.

Unlike some artists who prefer to have a drink, Beyoncé gathers her entire team for a prayer before taking the stage. She dedicates a few words to God and prays that everything goes well, in this way she manages to calm her nerves to offer a masterful show for her fans.

Another activity that helps Beyoncé calm her nerves is receiving a relaxing body massage while getting her makeup done and her hair done.. This ritual helps her focus, and relax all her muscles before an exhausting presentation of more than two hours.

The singer of “Crazy in Love” uses music to keep calm before a concert. Queen B dedicates several hours of her day to listening to her favorite music from a playlist that the singer created precisely for the hours before her concerts. It is unknown which songs are included in this playlist, but it is known that each of the songs that are on this list are very significant for her.

This ritual has become so well known that it inspired singer Camila Cabello to follow in its footsteps to calm her nerves before a concert. The interpreter of “Don’t Go Yet” confessed in an interview for ‘Vogue’ magazine that in 2019 she discovered the documentary “Homecoming” by Beyoncé, and it was from that moment that she began to follow the Queen B ritual before each concert or an appearance in a program.

Shawn Mendes’s ex indicated that Beyoncé’s documentary has been a great inspiration for her career, since it demonstrates the greatness, strength and genius of the singer. For this reason, Cabello was inspired by her ritual to stay focused before a concert.

“Last year, before every performance, I would listen to “Homecoming” and just watch that documentary – I felt so significant and important, connected to humanity and what is real in the world. I was really inspired by his strength and I think it’s amazing, ”Camila Cabello confessed in the interview.

Beyoncé, who is proud of everything she has achieved in her 40s, has explained that she is proud of everything she has achieved in her life, and one of her greatest achievements has been inspiring others to follow her dream: “There is a freedom and a liberation in knowing that I have reached the other side of my sacrifice. I am finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I have worked so hard to plant all my life,” Beyoncé said on her website.