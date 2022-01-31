Bengals wish San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVI

They have never won the Vince Lombardi and both times they have come they have lost to Joe Montana.

Getty Images Cincinnati is one of 12 teams that Vince Lombardi hasn’t lifted.

JAN. 30. 2022

This franchise is not in the group of teams that have not even played the Superbowl, but his two appearances ended without a title after the defeats suffered in the decade of the 80s.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, their two trips to Super Sunday came in an era marked by Joe Montana’s 49ers dynasty.

At this time, the Super Bowls XVI and XXIII they were dyed wine and gold with the conquests of San Francisco, guided by the legendary quarterback joe montanain addition to your receiver Jerry Rice, considered the best in his position at all time.

Despite the fact that Cincinnati faced one of the most powerful teams in the NFL at that time, in both finals they fought and walked away with their heads held high.

Although it is true that they lost, it happened by less than a touchdown difference, since in the first they were five points down (26-21) and four in the second (20-16).

Until before beating the Raiders in the current 2021 playoffs, for 30 years the Bengals did not win a postseason game.

They even qualified a few times, since from the 1991 season to the 2020 season they only achieved it seven times and in all of them they were eliminated in the Wild Card Round.

Today they are again on the verge of the Super Bowl and, curiously, on the other side of the key are the San Francisco 49ers, who have a chance of advancing through the NFC, and this would be the dream final to get even with the past of the franchise now with its QB of the future Joe Burrow.