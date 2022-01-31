Benedict Cumberbatch and Laura Dern will star in Morning, an ambitious science fiction film

Laura Dern and Benedict Cumberbatch will star Morning, the new film by Justin Kurzel, director of Macbeth Y Assassin’s Creed. They are also joined by Noah Jupe, who will have a leading role in the film, a futuristic proposal in which it is stated that humanity has come to develop the ability not to sleep thanks to some pills.

Morning is a science fiction proposal set in the not too distant future in which society evolved, to the point of not having the need to sleep, thanks to the appearance of a new pill that prevents sleep and the creation of an artificial sun that prevents night from coming.

Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actress for story of a marriage will play Cathy, a staunch supporter of this new reality until the death of her husband, Frank (Cumberbatch). As her sleepless world collapses around her, her memories begin to affect her waking hours.

On the other hand, his son Danny (Jupe), part of a new generation that has grown up without ever sleeping and ends up involved in a ‘subversive underworld of dreamers’, an organization that seeks to restore the sleeping habit. Cathy must fight to get her son back and face her own nightmares. A story about “the human bond, productivity, and the power of dreams and memories as engines of change,” said the film’s producer, Adam Ackland, in a statement. Sam Steiner (Comeback Kid) is responsible for writing the script.

Laura Dern returns to Jurassic Park: this is what the prologue of Jurassic World Dominion looks like

Universal Pictures published the foreword to Jurassic World Dominionan original piece that, despite being directed by Colin Trevorrow himself, will not be part of the third installment of the saga that will hit theaters on June 10, 2022. This prologue to Dominion travels back in time 65 million years to take viewers back to the Cretaceous period. Although the official trailer for the film has not yet been released, a first preview is expected in the next Super Bowl.

In addition to showing several new dinosaurs never seen in a installment of the saga, the mosquito that gave rise to the entire franchise also has its share of prominence. After, the piece returns to the present where two great ‘vintage’ classics, such as American Graffiti Y Flash Gordon, a colossal T-Rex bursts in causing chaos and unleashing panic among the attendees. And it is that, after the events related in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Dinosaurs are once again roaming the continent, and as this clip demonstrates, stopping them is no easy feat.

This prologue of Jurassic World Dominionwhich was already screened last summer accompanied by the screening in IMAX theaters of fast and furious 9, It serves as a starting point for the next installment in the saga, which will hit theaters in June and will once again feature Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively. But without a doubt, the most anticipated by the fans is the return of Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles from the original trilogy of JurassicPark.