Benavidez sends a note to Canelo Álvarez upon learning of a possible fight against Charlo

David Benavidez believes that Jermall Charlo It would be the most complicated rival that the Canelo Alvarez in recent years.

“I think that fight will be the toughest he has had in a long time, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he knocks him out either,” he said in an interview with FightHype.

The American has repeatedly expressed his desire to face the Mexican; however, he has not accepted, because he believes that he has not done enough merit to see him in the ring.

“Like I said, I’m in a good position, I want to fight both of them. It’s two fights I want, so I don’t really care (who wins) so much,” she added.

David Benavidez has strongly criticized the Canelo Alvarezbecause he believes that he is avoiding the fight, for fear of suffering the second defeat of his career, after he lost against Floyd Mayweather.

David Benavidez He has twice won the WBC world championship at 168 pounds, but both times it was taken away, first because he was stopped by the police and then because he did not make weight for the fight against Roamer Alexis Angulo.

David Benavidez insists on fighting Canelo Álvarez

David Benavidez He remains undefeated with 25 wins, of which 22 were achieved by way of knockout. His next fight will be against David Lemieux in an eliminatory duel for the WBC super middleweight belt.

Canelo Alvarez He has a professional record of 57 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. Eddy Reynoso’s pupil has had several opponents, it is said that this year he would face Ilunga Makabu, who yesterday defeated Thabiso Mchunau, a fight in which he defended the WBC cruiserweight belt.

The names of Dmitry Bivol, Artur Beterbiev and until the end of the trilogy against Gennady Golovkin have also been mentioned.

