Benavidez sends a note to Canelo Álvarez upon learning of a possible fight against Charlo

David Benavidez believes that Jermall Charlo It would be the most complicated rival that the Canelo Alvarez in recent years.

“I think that fight will be the toughest he has had in a long time, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he knocks him out either,” he said in an interview with FightHype.

