Banderas faces Tom Holland in ‘Uncharted’, one of the big movie premieres in February

Related news

Antonio Banderas will return in style to adventure cinema in February. The actor from Malaga faces Tom Holland, the new fashionable boy in Hollywood and protagonist of the latest spider-man, in the movie Uncharted. The artist plays the role of a billionaire bounty hunter in the prequel of one of the best-known video game sagas. It will be on the Spanish billboards from the 11th.

The adaptation of the successful video game series created by Naughty Dog will tell how young Nathan Drake (Holland) came to meet his mentor and friend Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). The owner of the Teatro del Soho puts himself in the shoes of a treasure hunter named Moncada. The villain of Latin origin and with a great fortune (who does not appear in the graphic saga) prepares an evil plan that only Drake and Sullivan can prevent.

The movie is produced by Ari Arad, responsible for films such as Ghost in the Shell: The Soul of the Machine (2017) and Hombre de Hierro (2008). Film critics define the saga as “a combination between tomb Raider and the adventures of Indiana Jones“.





Your manager, Reuben Fleischer, the zombie cinema has worked a lot. In fact, he has signed welcome to zombieland Y Zombieland: Kill and finish; and the comical series about the undead Santa Clarita Diet. Without forgetting the overproduction of Venom about the character from the Marvel universe.

Banderas also joined the cast of the fifth delivery Indiana Jonesthe famous series of adventure films directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford. In October last year, in fact, he shot part of the next feature film in the adventure saga on the Italian island of Sicily.

in the photographs published by Just Jaredthe actor appeared from behind together with the legendary interpreter of the archaeologist, Harrison Fordwith whom he has already met The Mercenaries IIIand with the writer and actress Phoebe Waller Bridgeknown for the multi-award winning series fleabag.

indiana jones 5 is running as one of Ford’s farewell feature films. Not only as the absolute protagonist of a saga that has become the history of cinema itself, but as the main actor in action and adventure films of a similar caliber. And it is that Ford is already 79 years old and few actors have the courage to sneak into works like thiswho have their risk to a greater or lesser extent, to continue leaving their legacy well tied.

Follow the topics that interest you